Bihar B.Ed Result 2023 OUT at biharcetbed-lnmu.in: Check Login Link

Bihar B.Ed Result 2023: Check Direct Link to Download Bihar B.Ed Marks in this article.

Bihar B.Ed Result 2023: Nodal University, Lalit Narayan Mithila University has recently announced the Two-Year B.Ed. and Shiksha Shastri Programme exam results. Students who appeared in the exam can download B.Ed Result from the official website. They are login into the official website in order to check Bihar B.Ed Marks from the official website.

Bihar B.Ed Result Download Check Here

How to Download Bihar B.Ed Result 2023

The candidates can download the result by visiting the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar B.Ed. Common Entrance Test (CET-BED)-2023 - biharcetbed-lnmu.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Download Result’

Step 3: Go to ‘Sign In’

Step 4: Enter your ‘Login ID’ and ‘Password’

Step 5: Download B.Ed Marks

Bihar B.Ed exam was held on 08 April 2023 (Saturday) at 66 examination centers for 184233 candidates. There were 96698 female and 87535 were male candidates.