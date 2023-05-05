Bihar Board 12th Scrutiny Result 2023 Awaited: No Official Updates, Hampering Higher Education Admission for above 2 Lakh Failed Candidates

Bihar Board 12th Scrutiny Result 2023 Awaited: Till now, the board has not yet released any update regarding the announcement of BSEB Inter scrutiny result 2023. Check latest updates here

A total of 2.12 lakh candidates who fail to qualify in the Bihar Board 12th exam are eagerly waiting for their scrutiny results. Due to the delay in Bihar Board 12th scrutiny result announcement, candidates are unable to apply for the Higher education admission offered by the various universities.

It has been more than a month of applying for the scrutiny process, and, yet the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has not announced the result which resulted in confusion among the candidates. Mohan, a resident of the Sitamarhi district who failed in Arts has expressed his annoyance with the delay in scrutiny result. He said, “I do not know what to do because the delay in the result declaration restricts me from applying for BA courses.”

Bihar Board 12th result was announced on March 21 and candidates who have failed opted for the scrutiny. The last date for submission of the scrutiny form was April 1, 2023. Also, Read - BSEB Intermediate Result 2023: Scrutiny Application Date Extended, Get Details Here

Even after a month, BSEB officials were unable to declare the Bihar Board Class 12th result for the failed candidates. Also, there is no information available on the official website - http://scrutinyss.biharboardonline.com/.

Moreover, the official website is not working and showing the below message.





What is Bihar Board Class 12th Scrutiny Process

Candidates who fail to secure a minimum of 33% in one or more subjects can apply for scrutiny. During the process, answer sheets of candidates are evaluated and in case of any discrepancy, their scores are revised. And, based on the revised score BSEB declare scrutiny results for candidates who have opted for this.

How many candidates have applied for Bihar Board Class 12th scrutiny: Overall and Stream Wise

Approximately 2.12 lakh candidates have applied for the Bihar Board 12th scrutiny. However, exact data has not been released by the examination authority. Based on the Bihar Board Class 12th result analysis of appeared and passed candidates, it found that a total of 2,12,638 fails to score the minimum qualifying marks.

Category Appear Pass Failed (Approx.) Male 631563 539988 91575 Female 673023 551960 121063 Total 1304586 1091948 212638

Bihar Board Class 12th Result Analysis 2023 Arts Stream: 1.1 Lakh Candidates Failed

In Bihar Board Class 12 Arts subject, a total of 5,53,150 have passed out of the total 6,68,526 appeared candidates.

Bihar Board Class 12th Result Analysis - Arts - Appeared-Passed-Failed Data Category Appear Pass Failed Female 413489 348706 64783 Male 255037 204444 50593 Total 668526 553150 115376

Bihar Board Class 12th Result Analysis - 2975 candidates failed

In Commerce stream out of the total appeared candidates 49,155. Among the total passed candidates, 17,073 are female and 32,082 are male candidates.

Bihar Board Class 12th Result Analysis - Commerce - Appeared-Passed-Failed Data Category Appear Pass Failed Female 17,073 16,457 616 Male 32,082 29,723 2,359 Grand Total 49,155 46,180 2,975

Bihar Board Class 12th Result Analysis 2023- Science - Appeared-Passed-Failed Data

In the Science stream, a total of 4,92,300 candidates have passed the exam out of the total appeared. Among the total passed candidates, 3,17,589 are male and 1,74,711 female candidates.

Bihar Board Class 12th Result Analysis - Science - Appeared-Passed-Failed Data Category Appear Pass Failed Female 200855 174711 26,144 Male 385677 317589 68,088 Grand Total 586532 492300 94,232

