BSEB Intermediate Result 2023: Scrutiny Application Date Extended, Get Details Here

Bihar Board 12th Scrutiny application window extended. Candidates can apply for the answer sheet scrutiny through the link given on the official website.

Bihar 12th Scrutiny Applications 2023: Bihar School Examination Board has extended the last date for candidates to submit the BSEB 12th Scrutiny applications. Candidates eligible to apply for the Bihar 12th answer sheet scrutiny can visit the official website of Bihar Board to complete the applications.

According to the official notification, the last date for candidates to complete the Bihar 12th scrutiny applications is April 1, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the BSEB Intermediate Exams and want to give their answer sheets for scrutiny can visit the official Bihar Board website or the official portal for the scrutiny applications and complete the process.

The BSEB class 12 answer sheet scrutiny application link is available on the official website - biharboardonline.bohar.gov.in. An alternate link to submit the Bihar Intermediate Scrutiny Applications is also available at scrutinyss.biharboardonline.com.

BSEB 12th Scrutiny - Click Here

Steps to apply for BSEB Inter Scrutiny

The facility for candidates to apply for the Bihar 12th answer sheet scrutiny is available on the official portal. Candidates can follow the below given steps to complete the application process.

Step 1: Visit the Bihar Board Intermediate official website or the scrutiny link available here

Step 2: Click on the BSEB 12th Scrutiny link

Step 3: Login using the given credentials

Step 4: Fill in the Bihar 12th Answer sheet scrutiny application

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

Bihar Board will be announcing the Class 12 answer sheet scrutiny results after the re-evaluation process is completed. Those students who have submitted their answer sheets for scrutiny can visit the official website to check the results. the changes in the marks will be reflected in the revised marksheet issued by the board.

