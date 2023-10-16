Bihar Deled Result 2023 Declared on dledsecondary.biharboardonline.com: Download Your Marks Here

Bihar Deled Result 2023: The result of Bihar D.El.Ed First Year and Second Year has been released today. Candidates can check their result through the direct link given on this page. The B.El.Ed exam was conducted by the

Bihar D.El.Ed Result 2023: Bihar School Examination Board has announced the Bihar D.El.Ed Result on the official website i.e. secondary.biharboardonline.com. Those who appeared in the D.El.Ed entrance examination check their marks. The Bihar Deled Entrance Exam for the year 2023 was held from June 5 to June 15. Those who secure the minimum required marks will get admission to approximately 30,000 seats available in both government and private DElEd colleges in the state of Bihar.

Bihar Deled Result 2023 Download Link

The candidates can check their results on the official website or through the direct link given below. The candidates can go through this link to get the statement of their marks.

Bihar Deled Entrance Result Check Here

What After BSEB Deled Result 2023 C

Candidates will be called for the counselling process which will start soon. The details regarding the date and time of the counselling will be available on the official website of BSEB.

How to Download Bihar Deled Result 2023?

Candidates can go through the following section to access the instructions to check Bihar D.El.Ed Result 2023. Candidates should diligently follow these instructions to reach Bihar D.El.Ed Result 2023 without any hassle.

Step 1: Visit the official website http://sensitive.biharboardonline.com BSEB.

Step 2: Click on the Bihar D.El.Ed Result 2023 link is available on the home page.

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their login details.

Step 4:Your Bihar D.El.Ed Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of Bihar D.El.Ed Result 2023 with you for further requirements