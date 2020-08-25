Bihar Jeevika Recruitment 2020: Online Applications Reactivated for Technical Expert and Other Posts @brlp.in

Bihar Jeevika Recruitment 2020: Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS) has reactivated the online application process for recruitment to the post of Technical Expert, State Project Manager, Finance Officer and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30 August 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 30 August 2020

Bihar Jeevika Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

State Project Management Unit

State Project Manager – Non-Farm (SPM-NF) - 1 Post

State Project Manager – Communication (SPM - Com.)- 1 Post

State Project Manager – Farm Value Chain (SPM – FVC)- 1 Post

State Project Manager – Social Development (SPM – SD)- 1 Post

Finance Officer (FO)- 1 Post

State Finance Manager (SFM)- 1 Post

Project Manager – Database Management (PM - DM)- 1 Post

Project Manager – MIS (PM – MIS)- 1 Post

Senior Technical Expert Social Management Framework & Gender- 1 Post

Technical Expert Capacity Building of Community Institutions- 1 Post

Technical Expert Model CLF Strengthening- 1 Post

Senior Technical Expert-Digital Finance- 1 Post

Technical Expert Insurance/ Pension- 1 Post

NRETP

Senior Technical Expert Value Chain and Forward Linkage- 1 Post

Project ManagerOrganic Village Cluster- 1 Post

Project Manager Livelihood Training and Capacity Building- 1 Post

Technical Expert Forward Linkages- 1 Post

Senior Technical Expert Enterprise Promotion - 1 Post

Technical Expert - Enterprise Promotion- 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Technical Expert, Project Manager, State Finance Manager and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

State Project Manager: MBA/ PG diploma or degree/ PG Degree.

Finance Officer: CA/ICWAI

State Finance Manager: Chartered Accountant/MBA-Finance /Cost Accountant.

Project Manager: B.Tech (CS/IT)/MCA or equivalent/ PG degree/diploma.

Senior Technical Expert & Technical Expert: PG degree/diploma.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Selection Process for State Project Manager, Finance Officer and Other Posts

The selection of the candidates will be done on the percentage of marks obtained in the qualifying exam, experience, GD/PPT & Personal Interview.

Online Application Link

Notice

Official Website

How to apply for Bihar Jeevika Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 30 August 2020. After submission of application, candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.