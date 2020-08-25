Bihar Jeevika Recruitment 2020: Online Applications Reactivated for Technical Expert and Other Posts @brlp.in

Bihar Jeevika Recruitment 2020: Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS) has reactivated the online application process for recruitment to the post of Technical Expert, State Project Manager, Finance Officer and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30 August 2020.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 30 August 2020
Bihar Jeevika Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
State Project Management Unit
- State Project Manager – Non-Farm (SPM-NF) - 1 Post
- State Project Manager – Communication (SPM - Com.)- 1 Post
- State Project Manager – Farm Value Chain (SPM – FVC)- 1 Post
- State Project Manager – Social Development (SPM – SD)- 1 Post
- Finance Officer (FO)- 1 Post
- State Finance Manager (SFM)- 1 Post
- Project Manager – Database Management (PM - DM)- 1 Post
- Project Manager – MIS (PM – MIS)- 1 Post
- Senior Technical Expert Social Management Framework & Gender- 1 Post
- Technical Expert Capacity Building of Community Institutions- 1 Post
- Technical Expert Model CLF Strengthening- 1 Post
- Senior Technical Expert-Digital Finance- 1 Post
- Technical Expert Insurance/ Pension- 1 Post
NRETP
- Senior Technical Expert Value Chain and Forward Linkage- 1 Post
- Project ManagerOrganic Village Cluster- 1 Post
- Project Manager Livelihood Training and Capacity Building- 1 Post
- Technical Expert Forward Linkages- 1 Post
- Senior Technical Expert Enterprise Promotion - 1 Post
- Technical Expert - Enterprise Promotion- 1 Post
Eligibility Criteria for Technical Expert, Project Manager, State Finance Manager and Other Posts
Educational Qualification:
- State Project Manager: MBA/ PG diploma or degree/ PG Degree.
- Finance Officer: CA/ICWAI
- State Finance Manager: Chartered Accountant/MBA-Finance /Cost Accountant.
- Project Manager: B.Tech (CS/IT)/MCA or equivalent/ PG degree/diploma.
- Senior Technical Expert & Technical Expert: PG degree/diploma.
Download Official Notification PDF Here
Selection Process for State Project Manager, Finance Officer and Other Posts
The selection of the candidates will be done on the percentage of marks obtained in the qualifying exam, experience, GD/PPT & Personal Interview.
How to apply for Bihar Jeevika Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 30 August 2020. After submission of application, candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.