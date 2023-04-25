Bihar LRC Application Form Out Now: Get Direct Link to Apply Online Here

The Bihar Revenue and Land Reforms Department has released the Bihar LRC application form to fill up a total of 10,101 vacancies for various special survey posts. In this article, candidates can check the important dates, documents, fees, and steps to fill out the application form.

Bihar LRC Application Form Out: The Bihar Revenue and Land Reforms Department has released the Bihar LRC application form to fill up a total of 10,101 vacancies for various posts like Special Survey Assistant Officer/ Kanungo/ Amin/ Clerk. The online application window link will remain active from April 13, 2023 to May 12, 2023.

In this article, we have shared the detailed steps to apply online for the Bihar LRC recruitment process along with the application fees and other details.

Bihar LRC Apply Online 2023

As per the official notification, all candidates must note that registration is mandatory for filling up the application form. Upon registration, candidates shall get the user ID and password on their registered mobile number. Therefore, all candidates must have a valid email ID and mobile number.

Only candidates meeting the Bihar LRC eligibility criteria should fill up the form. After the successful submission of the form, an application ID shall be generated. Only forms filled correctly shall be considered. Let us look into details like Bihar LRC application dates, documents required, how to fill the application form, and other important things to keep in mind when filling out your form.

Bihar LRC Apply Online Date 2023

The online application form for Bihar LRC 2023 shall be active from April 13, 2023 to May 12, 2023. The last date for fee payment through challan is May 10, 2023 whereas through debit or credit card/net banking/UPI is May 12, 2023. Candidates shall also have the opportunity to make corrections in the form between May 18, 2023 till May 20, 2023. Refer to the table below to know all the important dates in a clear and concise manner.

Events Dates Start Date of Online Application Form April 13, 2023 Bihar LRC Apply Online Last Date May 12, 2023 Last Date of Payment of Fees through Challan May 10, 2023 Last Date of Payment of Fees through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/UPI May 12, 2023 Application Correction Window May 18 to May 20, 2023 Availability of Admit Card To be updated soon Bihar LRC Exam Date To be updated soon

Bihar LRC Application Form 2023: Documents Required

Before filling out the Bihar LRC online application form, candidates should keep the following things/documents handy to complete the application process without any difficulty:

Valid email ID

Valid Mobile Number

Scanned photograph as per specification

Scanned signature as per specification

Bank account details

Educational Qualification Details

Valid identity proof

How to Fill the Bihar LRC Application Form 2023?

The Bihar LRC Application form is divided into two parts, Part I Registration and Part II Filling out the application form.

Bihar LRC 2023 Registration

Go to the official website of the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board. Click on ‘Click Here for New Registration’. Next, enter the following details:

Post Name

Post Code

Name of Candidates

Mobile Number

Email ID

Security Code

The next step is to click on the ‘Save and Submit’ button. After the successful completion of registration, the provisional registration number and password will be displayed on the screen. Also, the candidates will receive the provisional registration number and password on their email ID and mobile number.

Bihar LRC 2023 Filling Application Form

After the registration process, candidates are required to fill out the Bihar LRC application form, upload documents, and make payment of application fees for the final submission of the form.

Details to be submitted in Bihar LRC Application Form

Step 1: Log in to the official portal with the provisional registration number and password.

Step 2: Enter the basic details as requested and click on the ‘save & next’ button.

Step 3: Enter the educational qualification details and click on the ‘save & next’ button.

Step 4: Enter the work experience details and click on the ‘save & next’ button.

Documents to Upload in Bihar LRC Application Form

Uploading the documents is a crucial step in the process of filling up the application form. Candidates must keep their documents related to their educational qualifications, work experience, and other ID proofs ready in the prescribed format. Check the list of documents along with the specifications shared below:

Document to be uploaded in Bihar LRC application form Format Passport Size Photograph JPG Signature JPG Photo ID Card PDF Marksheet/Certificate of Educational Qualification PDF Work Experience Certificate PDF

Bihar LRC Application (Preview Your Application)

After filling in the details, candidates can preview their application form and check if any changes are required. After making all the necessary edits (if any), mark the checkbox of the declaration form and click on the ‘Final Submit’ button.

Bihar LRC Application Fee

Below, we have shared the category-wise application fees for the Bihar LRC application form. Candidates can pay the fees in online and offline mode by using a Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/UPI or paying cash via challan. Click on ‘Proceed to payment’ button and choose the payment method.

Category of the candidates Bihar LRC Application Fee Unreserved (UR)/ EWS/ EBC / BC (Male/ Female) Rs.800/- SC/ST/DQ (Male / Female) Rs.400/-

Bihar LRC Application (Download/Print out)

After paying the fees successfully, candidates are required to download or take the printout of the Bihar LRC application form for future reference. They will also receive a confirmation mail on their registered email id.

Points to Note while filling out Bihar LRC Application Form 2023

Some of the important pointers that the candidates should keep in mind while filling out the Bihar LRC application form are shared below: