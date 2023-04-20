Bihar LRC Salary 2023: Check Here Salary After 7th Pay Commission, Post-wise Pay Scale

Check here for detailed salary, pay scale after the 7th pay commission, and allowances for Bihar LRC.

Bihar LRC Salary 2023: The Bihar Revenue and Land Reforms Department conducts the Bihar LRC recruitment to select eligible candidates for various posts like Amin, Special Survey Assistant Settlement Officer, and Kanungo. The selection process includes two stages i.e computer-based test and counseling/interview round. The Bihar LRC salary as per the 7th pay commission after ranges between Rs 25000 to Rs 59000 along with allowances for different posts. Candidates shall also enjoy perks and allowances such as HRA, DA, etc.

This article will discuss the salary structure, in-hand salary, perks & allowances for the Bihar LRC post.

Bihar LRC Salary after 7th Pay Commission

Upon completing the probation period, the selected candidates will be eligible to receive the Bihar LRC salary as per the 7th pay commission. Along with the salary, they will also receive allowances as per the level of their post. Check out the post-wise salary of Bihar LRC below:

Post Name Bihar LRC Salary Structure Special Survey Assistant Settlement Officer Rs. 59000/- + Other Allowance Special Survey Amin Rs. 31000/- + Other Allowance Special Survey Kanungo Rs. 36000/- + Other Allowance Special Survey Clerk Rs. 25000/- + Other Allowance

Bihar LRC Salary Per Month

The Bihar LRC in hand salary for Assistant Settlement Officer will be Rs. 59000 per month, Rs 31000 per month for the Amin post, and Rs 36000 per month for the Kanungo and Rs 25000 for the special survey clerk post. Let us look at the detailed post-wise Bihar LRC salary per month discussed below.

Bihar LRC Salary for Special Survey Assistant Settlement Officer

Have a look at the Bihar LRC monthly salary for the assistant settlement officer post given below:

Assistant Settlement Officer Salary Rs. 59000/- per month LRC Assistant Settlement Office मानदेय Rs. 52202.50/- per month EPF & ESI Rs. 2797.50/- Mobile, Laptop, and Internet Services Rs. 4000/- per month

Bihar LRC Salary for Special Survey Amin

Have a look at the Bihar LRC monthly salary for the Special Survey Amin post given below:

Total LRC Amin Salary Rs. 31000/- per month LRC Amin Salary मानदेय Rs. 24202.50/- per month EPF & ESI Rs. 2797.50/- Mobile, Laptop, and Internet Services Rs. 4000/- per month

Bihar LRC Salary for Special Survey Kanungo

Have a look at the Bihar LRC monthly salary for the Special Survey Kanungo post given below:

Total LRC Kanungo Salary Rs. 36000/- per month LRC Kanungo Salary मानदेय Rs. 29202.50/- per month EPF & ESI Rs 2797.50/- Mobile, Laptop, and Internet Services Rs. 4000/- per month

Bihar LRC Salary for Special Survey Clerk

Have a look at the Bihar LRC monthly salary for the Special Survey Clerk post given below:

Total LRC Clerk Salary Rs. 25000/- per month LRC Clerk Salary मानदेय Rs. 24202.50/- per month EPF & ESI As per norms

Bihar LRC Perks and Allowances

Candidates shall also receive various perks and allowances on a monthly basis. Let us check the details of Bihar LRC perks and allowances offered:

Dearness Allowances

House Rent Allowances

Travel Allowances

Vehicle Insurance (if applicable)

Medical Allowance

Mobile, Laptop, and Internet Allowances, etc

Bihar LRC Job Profile

The selected candidates are required to perform all the duties assigned by the senior officials. The roles and responsibilities of the Bihar LRC are as follows: