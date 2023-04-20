Bihar LRC Salary 2023: Check Here Salary After 7th Pay Commission, Post-wise Pay Scale

Bihar LRC Salary 2023: The Bihar Revenue and Land Reforms Department conducts the Bihar LRC recruitment to select eligible candidates for various posts like Amin, Special Survey Assistant Settlement Officer, and Kanungo. The selection process includes two stages i.e computer-based test and counseling/interview round. The Bihar LRC salary as per the 7th pay commission after ranges between Rs 25000 to Rs 59000 along with allowances for different posts. Candidates shall also enjoy perks and allowances such as HRA, DA, etc.

This article will discuss the salary structure, in-hand salary, perks & allowances for the Bihar LRC post.

Bihar LRC Salary after 7th Pay Commission

Upon completing the probation period, the selected candidates will be eligible to receive the Bihar LRC salary as per the 7th pay commission. Along with the salary, they will also receive allowances as per the level of their post. Check out the post-wise salary of Bihar LRC below:

Post Name

Bihar LRC Salary Structure

Special Survey Assistant Settlement Officer

Rs. 59000/- + Other Allowance

Special Survey Amin

Rs. 31000/- + Other Allowance

Special Survey Kanungo

Rs. 36000/- + Other Allowance

Special Survey Clerk

Rs. 25000/- + Other Allowance

Bihar LRC Salary Per Month

The Bihar LRC in hand salary for Assistant Settlement Officer will be Rs. 59000 per month, Rs 31000 per month for the Amin post, and Rs 36000 per month for the Kanungo and Rs 25000 for the special survey clerk post.  Let us look at the detailed post-wise Bihar LRC salary per month discussed below.

Bihar LRC Salary for Special Survey Assistant Settlement Officer

Have a look at the Bihar LRC monthly salary for the assistant settlement officer post given below:

Assistant Settlement Officer Salary

Rs. 59000/- per month

LRC Assistant Settlement Office मानदेय

Rs. 52202.50/- per month

EPF & ESI

Rs. 2797.50/-

Mobile, Laptop, and Internet Services

Rs. 4000/- per month

Bihar LRC Salary for Special Survey Amin

Have a look at the Bihar LRC monthly salary for the Special Survey Amin post given below:

Total LRC Amin Salary

Rs. 31000/- per month

LRC Amin Salary मानदेय

Rs. 24202.50/- per month

EPF & ESI

Rs. 2797.50/-

Mobile, Laptop, and Internet Services

Rs. 4000/- per month

Bihar LRC Salary for Special Survey Kanungo

Have a look at the Bihar LRC monthly salary for the Special Survey Kanungo post given below:

Total LRC Kanungo Salary

Rs. 36000/- per month

LRC Kanungo Salary मानदेय

Rs. 29202.50/- per month

EPF & ESI

Rs 2797.50/-

Mobile, Laptop, and Internet Services

Rs. 4000/- per month

Bihar LRC Salary for Special Survey Clerk

Have a look at the Bihar LRC monthly salary for the Special Survey Clerk post given below:

Total LRC Clerk Salary

Rs. 25000/- per month

LRC Clerk Salary मानदेय

Rs. 24202.50/- per month

EPF & ESI

As per norms

Bihar LRC Perks and Allowances

Candidates shall also receive various perks and allowances on a monthly basis. Let us check the details of Bihar LRC perks and allowances offered:

  • Dearness Allowances
  • House Rent Allowances
  • Travel Allowances
  • Vehicle Insurance (if applicable)
  • Medical Allowance
  • Mobile, Laptop, and Internet Allowances, etc

Bihar LRC Job Profile

The selected candidates are required to perform all the duties assigned by the senior officials. The roles and responsibilities of the Bihar LRC are as follows:

  • Performing surveys to identify details regarding various objects and properties.
  • Preparing documents and submitting the reports to the higher officials.
  • Investigating properties and performing all the tasks as assigned by the seniors.

FAQ

What is the Bihar LRC Salary?

The Bihar LRC salary ranges between Rs. 25000 to Rs. 59000 (including allowances), based on different job profiles after the 7th Pay Commission.

What is the Bihar LRC Salary Per Month?

The Bihar LRC salary per month for Assistant Settlement Officer will be Rs. 59000 per month, Rs 31000 per month for the Amin post, Rs 36000 per month for the Kanungo post, and Rs 25000 for the special survey clerk post.

What are the allowances offered in the Bihar LRC posts?

Some allowances include dearness allowances, traveling allowances, mobile, laptop, and internet allowances, etc are offered along with the basic pay.

What is the work of the Bihar LRC Clerk?

The job profile of Bihar LRC Amin includes performing surveys, preparing documents & reports, investigating properties, etc.

