Bihar Police Constable Answer Key 2025 at csbc.bihar.gov.in Soon: Download PDF and Raise Objections

Bihar Police Answer Key 2025: The Central Constable Selection Board (CSBC) will release the Bihar Police Constable Answer Key 2025 at csbc.bihar.gov.in for candidates who attempted the examination conducted on July 16, 20, 23, 27, and 30 and August 3, 2025 for 19838 vacancies. The Bihar Police Answer Key is an important document that helps candidates in evaluating their performance and calculating their estimated score before the release of results.
The Bihar Police Answer Key provides not only transparency in the evaluation process but also allows candidates to identify and raise objections in case of any discrepancies. Continue reading the article to learn about the Bihar Police Answer Key 2025 download procedure, the marks calculation method and the process to raise objections.
CSBC will release the Bihar Police Answer Key 2025 which will be provisional and allow candidates to raise objections if they find any discrepancies in the provided answers. After reviewing all the objections raised by candidates with supporting evidence, the CSBC will release the final answer key and also prepare the merit list on that basis. The Bihar Police exam pattern consisted of 100 multiple-choice questions which carry 1 marks each for correct answer and there is no negative marks for incorrect answers. The question paper consisted of subjects such as Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, General Knowledge, and Logical Reasoning.
Bihar Police Answer Key 2025: Overview
The Bihar Police Answer Key 2025 will be released containing the correct answers as well as answers marked. Candidates who have attempted the examination will be able to check the response sheet pdf by logging into their account with their registration number and password. Check the table below for Bihar Police Constable Answer Key 2025 Key Highlights
|
Aspect
|
Details
|
Conducting Authority
|
Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC)
|
Official Website
|
csbc.bihar.gov.in
|
Exam Dates
|
16, 20, 23, 27, 30 July, and 3 August 2025
|
Answer Key Status
|
Expected in first week of September
|
Total Questions
|
100
|
Marking Scheme
|
+1 for correct answer, no negative marking
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks
|
30% (30 marks out of 100)
How to Download the Bihar Police Constable Answer Key 2025?
Candidates will be able to download their Bihar Police Answer Key by clicking on the direct link that will be provided in this article or they can follow the simple steps below. CSBC will release the answer key exclusively on its official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in or csbc.bih.nic.in. Check the steps below
- Visit the official CSBC website, csbc.bihar.gov.in
- On the homepage, check for the "Bihar Police Constable Answer Key 2025" link under the latest notifications or recruitment section
- Enter your registration number/application ID and date of birth/password to access your response sheet.
- Match the answers and download the Bihar Police answer key for future reference.
How to Calculate Marks Using the Bihar Police Answer Key 2025?
Candidates must calculate their marks using the Bihar Police Answer Key 2025 to determine their eligibility for the next stage of the selection process. The Bihar Police Constable Marking Scheme is straightforward; each correct answer gets 1 mark, with no negative marking for incorrect responses. Check the estimated marks below
Example Mark Calculation:
Total Questions: 100
Correct Answers: 72
Incorrect Answers: 28
Negative Marking: None
Final Score: 72/100
