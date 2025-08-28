Bihar Police Constable Answer Key 2025 at csbc.bihar.gov.in Soon: Download PDF and Raise Objections

Bihar Police Answer Key 2025: The Central Constable Selection Board (CSBC) will release the Bihar Police Constable Answer Key 2025 at csbc.bihar.gov.in for candidates who attempted the examination conducted on July 16, 20, 23, 27, and 30 and August 3, 2025 for 19838 vacancies. The Bihar Police Answer Key is an important document that helps candidates in evaluating their performance and calculating their estimated score before the release of results. The Bihar Police Answer Key provides not only transparency in the evaluation process but also allows candidates to identify and raise objections in case of any discrepancies. Continue reading the article to learn about the Bihar Police Answer Key 2025 download procedure, the marks calculation method and the process to raise objections.

CSBC will release the Bihar Police Answer Key 2025 which will be provisional and allow candidates to raise objections if they find any discrepancies in the provided answers. After reviewing all the objections raised by candidates with supporting evidence, the CSBC will release the final answer key and also prepare the merit list on that basis. The Bihar Police exam pattern consisted of 100 multiple-choice questions which carry 1 marks each for correct answer and there is no negative marks for incorrect answers. The question paper consisted of subjects such as Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, General Knowledge, and Logical Reasoning.

Bihar Police Answer Key 2025: Overview

The Bihar Police Answer Key 2025 will be released containing the correct answers as well as answers marked. Candidates who have attempted the examination will be able to check the response sheet pdf by logging into their account with their registration number and password. Check the table below for Bihar Police Constable Answer Key 2025 Key Highlights