Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 Begins Tomorrow: Check Must-Have Documents and List of Prohibited Items

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) will start the Bihar Police Constable Exam on July 16, 2025. More than 16 lakh candidates have registered for this recruitment drive, which aims to fill 19,838 constable vacancies.

The exam will take place in six phases on July 16, 20, 23, 27, 30, and August 3, 2025. All candidates must complete biometric verification and ID checks at their allotted centers.

According to the official schedule, the exam will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Candidates should arrive at the exam center by 9:30 AM to complete verification and avoid last-minute issues.

The Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 will start tomorrow. It marks an important milestone for thousands of candidates aspiring to serve in the Bihar Police. The scale of this examination reflects both the competitiveness of the recruitment process and the significance of the role itself with over 16 lakh applicants registered.