Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 Begins Tomorrow: Check Must-Have Documents and List of Prohibited Items

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) will start the Bihar Police Constable Exam on July 16, 2025. More than 16 lakh candidates have registered for this recruitment drive, which aims to fill 19,838 constable vacancies.

The exam will take place in six phases on July 16, 20, 23, 27, 30, and August 3, 2025. All candidates must complete biometric verification and ID checks at their allotted centers.

According to the official schedule, the exam will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Candidates should arrive at the exam center by 9:30 AM to complete verification and avoid last-minute issues.

Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025

The Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 will start tomorrow. It marks an important milestone for thousands of candidates aspiring to serve in the Bihar Police. The scale of this examination reflects both the competitiveness of the recruitment process and the significance of the role itself with over 16 lakh applicants registered.

The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has issued detailed guidelines to ensure that the examination is conducted smoothly, fairly, and with complete transparency. These guidelines specify the essential documents that candidates must carry and a list of prohibited items intended to maintain the integrity of the examination process.

Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 Schedule and Timings

The CSBC has announced a multi-phase schedule for the Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 to accommodate the massive number of candidates. Check the details regarding Bihar Police Constable exam dates in the table below:

Exam Date

Reporting Time

Exam Duration

July 16, 2025

9.30 AM

12 to 2 PM

July 20, 2025

9.30 AM

12 to 2 PM

July 23, 2025

9.30 AM

12 to 2 PM

July 27, 2025

9.30 AM

12 to 2 PM

July 30, 2025

9.30 AM

12 to 2 PM

August 3, 2025

9.30 AM

12 to 2 PM

Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre at least by 9:30 AM. Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 authorities will carry out strict biometric verification and identity checks.

Mandatory Documents for Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025

One of the most common reasons candidates get barred from entering exam halls is forgetting required documents. The CSBC has made it very clear that without these, there is no second chance.

Candidates who are sitting for the Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 must carry the following documents:

  • A printed copy of the Bihar Police Constable admit card.

  • A valid government-issued photo ID. This can be an Aadhaar card, a voter ID, a passport, or a PAN card.

  • Two recent passport-sized photographs. 

These are essential for identity verification, which is part to ensure fairness in the Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025.

Prohibited Items in Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025

The CSBC has banned several items from exam halls to prevent cheating and maintain integrity.

The following are the prohibited items in Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025:

  • Mobile phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, calculators, or any electronic gadget.

  • Books, notes, or any printed material that can be used for cheating.

  • Bags, wallets, or any personal items not required for the test.

Bihar Police Constable 2025 Exam Pattern

Candidates who are aiming to succeed in the Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 must understand the exam structure. Check the exam pattern in the table below:

Exam Details

Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025

Exam Mode

Offline (OMR-based)

Duration

2 Hours

Total Marks

100

Type of Questions

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Negative Marking

¼ mark deducted for each incorrect answer

Subjects Covered

General Studies
Mathematics
General Science
Mental Ability

Last-Minute Tips for Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 

Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 is tomorrow. The following are a few final tips for candidates appearing for the Bihar Police Constable Exam:

  • Pack documents tonight to avoid morning panic.

  • Sleep early for a fresh mind.

  • Eat light and healthy before the exam to avoid discomfort.

  • Plan route to the exam centre. Avoid surprises like traffic jams.

  • Trust your preparation and focus on giving your best.

