Bihar Police Constable 2023 Exam Cancelled due to paper leak, Latest Update

Bihar Police Constable 2023 Exam has been cancelled due to a paper leak. Candidates who appeared in the exam and who are going to appear for the exam can check all the latest updates regarding the new exam date and other details below.

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has postponed the Bihar Police Constable Exam which was held on October 1 and 2, 2023. The Bihar Constable exam was cancelled by the examination authority and the official statement was released citing the reason for the paper leak. According to the press release, the Bihar constable has been cancelled as candidates were caught cheating during the examination using electronic devices and other fraudulent methods.

Moreover, all the upcoming sessions of the Bihar Police Constable 2023 examinations have been also cancelled due to till further notification. According to the official notice, the upcoming Bihar Constable recruitment 2023 exam scheduled for October 7 and 15 also have been postponed till further notice. Details regarding the commencement of the exam will be communicated to the candidates in due course of time. Candidates have been advised to stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates.

The commission chairman R K Mahajan said that a probe has been ordered to find out the reason for the Bihar Police Constable 2023 paper laek. He said, “Today’s examination has been cancelled. I have urged the director general of police (DGP) S K Singhal to get the entire matter of the question paper leak thoroughly investigated by the police’s cyber cell.”

Mahajan also said the examination was cancelled on the basis of the findings of the three-member inquiry committee set up earlier to inquire into the paper leak. And, based on the finding an official notification has been issued stating the reason for the paper leak and cancellation of the exam till further notification.

Bihar Police Constable 2023 recruitment was scheduled to fill 21,391 vacancies for various posts of Police Constable in different departments. The exam was conducted at 529 exam centres in 37 districts of Bihar and it was taken by lakhs of students. The exam in was held in pen and paper mode for a duration of 2 hours. The Bihar police constable question paper carries 100 marks and the questions were from 6 topics - English, Hindi, mathematics, science, social science and general knowledge.

Bihar Police Constable 2023: Photos of the leaked answers in circulation

The answers to the Bihar Police Constable 2023 questions were circulated among the test takers within a few minutes after the exam started. The Bihar Police Constable's answers were circulated among the students through the use of mobile phones.

The snapshot of Bihar Police Constable 2023 answer key in social media circulation is given below.