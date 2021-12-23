Bihar Police Constable PET Admit Card 2021-22 to Release on Jan 05 @csbc.bih.nic.in, PET from Jan 28

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) will release the Bihar Police Constable PET Admit Card on 05 January 2022 on its official website- csbc.bih.nic.in. Check update here.

Bihar Police Constable PET Admit Card 2021-22: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) will release the Bihar Police Constable PET Admit Card on 05 January 2022. Commission has also released the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) schedule and other updates to the posts of Constable to fulfil 8415 Vacancies in different departments.

All such candidates qualified for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for Bihar Police Constable post against the advertisement number (05/2020) will be able to download their admit cards through the official website i.e. csbc.bih.nic.in from 05 January 2022 onwards.

You can download the Bihar Police Constable PET Admit Card 2021-22 after following the steps given below once it is uploaded on its official website.

How to Download Bihar Police Constable PET Admit Card 2021-22 Steps Here

Visit the official website of CSBC.i.e.csbc.bih.nic.in. Go to the Bihar Police Section available on the Home page. Click on the notification link that reads ‘Important Notice: Regarding schedule of Physical Efficiency Test (PET) of Constable in Bihar Police. (Advt. No. 05/2020) flashing on the homepage. After clicking on the link, you will be redirected to a new page where you will have to provide your login credentials. Once providing successfully credentials, you will get the : Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) . Download Bihar Police Constable PET Admit Card 2021-22 and save it for future reference.

According to the short notification released, Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) will conduct the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) from 28 January 2022 onwards. Candidates who have qualified in the written exam for the Bihar Police Constable posts are able to appear in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

Candidates qualified for the Physical Efficiency Test should note that they will have to bring a valid photo identity card issued by a government authority such as Aadhar Card, Driving License, Voter Card and matric certificate or birth certificate, intermediate mark sheet.

Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre one hour prior to the commencement of the exam. Candidates are advised to read the official notification for more details regarding the Physical Efficiency Test.