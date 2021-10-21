Bihar Police Constable PET Admit Card 2021 on 25 October @csbc.bih.nic.in, Check PET Schedule Here

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the schedule for the Physical Efficiency Test for Driver Constable Posts on its official website-csbc.bih.nic.in. Check detail here.

Bihar Police Constable PET Schedule 2021: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the schedule for the Physical Efficiency Test for Driver Constable Posts. All such candidates who have qualified for the Physical Efficiency Test for Driver Constable Posts can check the detail Bihar Police Constable PET Schedule 2021 available on the official website of Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) i.e.csbc.bih.nic.in.

Commission has uploaded the link for the details Document Verification and Physical Efficiency Test schedule on its official website. However you can download the Bihar Police Constable PET Schedule 2021 directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: Bihar Police Constable PET Schedule 2021



According to the short notification released, Commission will conduct the Physical Efficiency Test for Driver Constable Posts from 15 November 2021 onwards. Commission had conducted the written exam for Driver Constable Posts against Advertisement No-05/2019 on 03 January 2021.

All the candidates qualified for the Physical Efficiency Test round should note that they can download the Admit Card for the same from 25 October 2021. The detail of the Physical Efficiency Test including Date/Venue/Time and others information will be available on the Admit Card.

Candidates appearing for Physical Efficiency Test should note that they will have to bring a valid photo identity card issued by a government authority such as Aadhar Card, Driving License, Voter Card and matric certificate or birth certificate, intermediate mark sheet.

Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre one hour prior to the commencement of the exam. Candidates are advised to read the official notification for more details regarding the Physical Efficiency Test.