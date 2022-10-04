Bihar Police Fireman PET Schedule 2022 (Out)at csbc.bih.nic.in, Download PET Admit Card from This Date

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the PET of Fireman post on its official website- csbc.bih.nic.in. Download PDF here.

Bihar Police Fireman PET Schedule 2022: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) of Fireman post on its official website. CSBC will be conducting the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) of Fireman in Bihar Fire Services from 08 November 2022 onward.

Candidates who have qualified for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) round for Fireman in Bihar Fire Services can download the Bihar Police Fireman PET Schedule 2022 from the official website - csbc.bih.nic.in.

However you can download Bihar Police Fireman PET Schedule 2022 directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: Bihar Police Fireman PET Schedule 2022





A total of 2380 post for the Fireman is to be filled in Bihar Fire Services against Advt. No. 01/2021. Candidates qualified in the written exam conducted earlier are able to appear in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) round.

Candidates who have to appear in the PET round should note that Commission will upload the PET Admit Card on 12 October 2022 on its official website. Candidates can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials to the link given on the official website.

Candidates will get all the details regarding the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) including Date/Time/Venue on the Admit Card. You will have to bring other documents with Admit Card including valid Photo Identity Card and certificates as mentioned in the notification.

You can download the Bihar Police Fireman PET Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Process to Download: Bihar Police Fireman PET Schedule 2022