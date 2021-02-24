CSBC Fireman Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Bihar Police 2380 Vacancies @csbc.bih.nic.in, Check Qualification, Salary, Notification Here

Bihar Police Recruitment 2021 Notification: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar Police has started the online application process for the post of Fireman on its website. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for CSBC Fireman Recruitment 2021 on or before 25 March 2021 on official website of CSBC - csbc.bih.nic.in.

Bihar Police Notification has been released for a total of 2380 vacancies available in Pay Scale 3 (Rs 21700, - 69100), against advertisement number 01/2021.

Candidates seeking to apply Bihar Police Fireman Recruitment 2021 should 10+2. More details on Bihar Police Fireman 2021 such as eligibility, application process, selection process, salary and other details below:

Notification Details

Advt No. - 01/2021

Bihar Police Fireman Important Dates

Opening Date of Online Application: 24 February 2021

Closing date of Online Application: 25 March 2021

Bihar Police Fireman Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 2380

Fireman (Male) - 1487

Fireman (Female) - 893

Bihar Police Fireman Salary:

Level 3 (Rs. 21700, - 69100)

Eligibility Criteria for Bihar Police Fireman Posts

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should be 12th class passed

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification for the posts.

Physical Standard:

Gender Category Height Chest High Jump Gola Fek Race Male Gen/ BC 165 CM 81-86 CM 4 Feet 16 Pound Gola though 16 Feet 1 Mile in 06 Min EBC 160 CM SC/ ST 160 CM 79-84 CM Female All Category 155 CM NA 3 Feet 12 Pound Gola though 12 Feet 1 KM in 05 M

Bihar Police Fireman Age Limit:

General (Male and Female) - 18 to 25 Years

BC Male and OBC Male - 18 to 27 Years

BC Female and OBC Female - 18 to 28 Years

SC, ST (Male and Female) - 18 to 30 Years

Selection Process for Bihar Police Fireman Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of the Written Test and Physical Test.

Bihar Police Fireman Exam Pattern

There will be 100 objective-type questions of 100marks. The duration of the test is 2 hours.

Bihar Police Fireman Syllabus

The questions will of 10th level in English, Hindi, Maths, S.St (Hinstory, Geography, Civics, Economics) and Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Botany). The candidates will be required minimum 30% marks in order to appear for PET

Bihar Police Fireman Physical Test:

Race Shot-put High Jump

How to Apply for Bihar Police Fireman Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for the posts on CSBC website (csbc.bih.nic.in) by clicking on‘Bihar Fire Services’ Tab or by clicking on ‘Adv. No. 01/2021’ on ‘Advts by Group’ from 24 Feb to 25 March 2021.

Bihar Police Fireman Notification Download

Bihar Police Fireman Online Application



Bihar Police Fireman Application Fee: