CSBC Fireman Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Bihar Police 2380 Vacancies @csbc.bih.nic.in, Check Qualification, Salary, Notification Here

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar Police has released the a notification for recruitment to the post of Fireman on its website. A total of 2380 vacancies are available in Pay Scale 3 (Rs 21700, - 69100), against advertisement number 01/2021.

Created On: Feb 24, 2021 11:59 IST
Bihar Police Recruitment 2021 Notification: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar Police has started the online application process for  the post of Fireman on its website.  Eligible and interested candidates can apply for CSBC Fireman Recruitment 2021 on or before 25 March 2021 on official website of CSBC - csbc.bih.nic.in.

Candidates seeking to apply Bihar Police Fireman Recruitment 2021 should 10+2. More details on Bihar Police Fireman 2021 such as eligibility, application process, selection process, salary and other details below:

Notification Details

Advt No. - 01/2021

Bihar Police Fireman Important Dates

  • Opening Date of Online Application: 24 February 2021
  • Closing date of Online Application: 25 March 2021

Bihar Police Fireman Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 2380

  • Fireman (Male) - 1487
  • Fireman (Female) - 893

Bihar Police Fireman Salary:

Level 3 (Rs. 21700, - 69100)

Eligibility Criteria for Bihar Police Fireman Posts

Educational Qualification: 

Candidates should be 12th class passed

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification for the posts. 

Physical Standard:

 

Gender

Category

Height

Chest

High Jump

Gola Fek

Race

Male

Gen/ BC

165 CM

81-86 CM

4 Feet

16 Pound Gola though 16 Feet

1 Mile in 06 Min

EBC

160 CM

SC/ ST

160 CM

79-84 CM

Female

All Category

155 CM

NA

3 Feet

12 Pound Gola though 12 Feet

1 KM in 05 M

Bihar Police Fireman Age Limit:  

  • General (Male and Female) - 18 to 25 Years
  • BC Male and OBC Male - 18 to 27 Years
  • BC Female and OBC Female - 18 to 28 Years
  • SC, ST (Male and Female) - 18 to 30 Years

Selection Process for Bihar Police Fireman Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of the Written Test and Physical Test.

Bihar Police Fireman Exam Pattern

There will be 100 objective-type questions of 100marks. The duration of the test is 2 hours.

Bihar Police Fireman Syllabus

The questions will of 10th level in English, Hindi, Maths, S.St (Hinstory, Geography, Civics, Economics) and Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Botany). The candidates will be required minimum 30% marks in order to appear for PET

Bihar Police Fireman Physical Test:

  1. Race
  2. Shot-put
  3. High Jump

How to Apply for Bihar Police Fireman Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for the posts on CSBC website (csbc.bih.nic.in) by clicking on‘Bihar Fire Services’ Tab or by clicking on ‘Adv. No. 01/2021’ on ‘Advts by Group’ from 24 Feb to 25 March 2021.

Bihar Police Fireman Notification Download

Bihar Police Fireman Online Application

Bihar Police Fireman Application Fee:

  • OBC, BC, EWC, EBC and General Candidates - Rs. 450/-
  • SC, ST - Rs. 112/-

FAQ

Can women apply for Bihar Police Recruitment 2021 ?

Yes

How many vacancies are available for Bihar Police Fireman Recruitment 2021 ?

A total of 2380 vacancies are available of which are for 1487 Male and 893 for Femal.

What is the qualification for Fireman Posts ?

10+2/12th passed

What is the general age limit of Bihar Police Fireman Jobs ?

18 to 25 years
