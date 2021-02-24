CSBC Fireman Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Bihar Police 2380 Vacancies @csbc.bih.nic.in, Check Qualification, Salary, Notification Here
Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar Police has released the a notification for recruitment to the post of Fireman on its website. A total of 2380 vacancies are available in Pay Scale 3 (Rs 21700, - 69100), against advertisement number 01/2021.
Bihar Police Recruitment 2021 Notification: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar Police has started the online application process for the post of Fireman on its website. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for CSBC Fireman Recruitment 2021 on or before 25 March 2021 on official website of CSBC - csbc.bih.nic.in.
Bihar Police Notification has been released for a total of 2380 vacancies available in Pay Scale 3 (Rs 21700, - 69100), against advertisement number 01/2021.
Candidates seeking to apply Bihar Police Fireman Recruitment 2021 should 10+2. More details on Bihar Police Fireman 2021 such as eligibility, application process, selection process, salary and other details below:
Notification Details
Advt No. - 01/2021
Bihar Police Fireman Important Dates
- Opening Date of Online Application: 24 February 2021
- Closing date of Online Application: 25 March 2021
Bihar Police Fireman Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 2380
- Fireman (Male) - 1487
- Fireman (Female) - 893
Bihar Police Fireman Salary:
Level 3 (Rs. 21700, - 69100)
Eligibility Criteria for Bihar Police Fireman Posts
Educational Qualification:
Candidates should be 12th class passed
Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification for the posts.
Physical Standard:
|
Gender
|
Category
|
Height
|
Chest
|
High Jump
|
Gola Fek
|
Race
|
Male
|
Gen/ BC
|
165 CM
|
81-86 CM
|
4 Feet
|
16 Pound Gola though 16 Feet
|
1 Mile in 06 Min
|
EBC
|
160 CM
|
SC/ ST
|
160 CM
|
79-84 CM
|
Female
|
All Category
|
155 CM
|
NA
|
3 Feet
|
12 Pound Gola though 12 Feet
|
1 KM in 05 M
Bihar Police Fireman Age Limit:
- General (Male and Female) - 18 to 25 Years
- BC Male and OBC Male - 18 to 27 Years
- BC Female and OBC Female - 18 to 28 Years
- SC, ST (Male and Female) - 18 to 30 Years
Selection Process for Bihar Police Fireman Posts
Selection will be done on the basis of the Written Test and Physical Test.
Bihar Police Fireman Exam Pattern
There will be 100 objective-type questions of 100marks. The duration of the test is 2 hours.
Bihar Police Fireman Syllabus
The questions will of 10th level in English, Hindi, Maths, S.St (Hinstory, Geography, Civics, Economics) and Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Botany). The candidates will be required minimum 30% marks in order to appear for PET
Bihar Police Fireman Physical Test:
- Race
- Shot-put
- High Jump
How to Apply for Bihar Police Fireman Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for the posts on CSBC website (csbc.bih.nic.in) by clicking on‘Bihar Fire Services’ Tab or by clicking on ‘Adv. No. 01/2021’ on ‘Advts by Group’ from 24 Feb to 25 March 2021.
Bihar Police Fireman Notification Download
Bihar Police Fireman Online Application
Bihar Police Fireman Application Fee:
- OBC, BC, EWC, EBC and General Candidates - Rs. 450/-
- SC, ST - Rs. 112/-