Bihar Police SI PET Admit Card 2022 (Out) @bpssc.bih.nic.in: Download BPSSC PSI Physical from 27 May

Bihar Police SI PET Admit Card 2022 Link has been released by  Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission on bpssc.bih.nic.in. Candidates can download BPSSC PSI Physical from 27 May 2022 onwards.

Updated: May 25, 2022 16:56 IST
Bihar Police SI PET Admit Card 2022
Bihar Police SI PET Admit Card 2022

Bihar SI PET Admit Card 2022 Download: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released Bihar Police SI PET Admit Card for all candidates who have cleared the mains exam on bpssc.bih.nic.in. Such candidates can download BPSSC SI PET Admit Card from 27  May 2022 at 11 PM and check their date, time and venue of the Physical Eligibility Test (PET).  A total of 14856 candidates have been selected to appear for the Physical Eligibility Test (PET). You can also download Bihar SI PET Admit Card from the Bihar Police SI PET Admit Card Link given below:

The candidates can also check the easy steps to download the admit card from the official website.

Bihar SI PET Admit Card Download Link

How to Download Bihar Police SI PET Admit Card 2022 ?

  • Go to the official website of BPSSC i.e.  bpssc.bih.nic.in
  • Click on ‘Download Admit Card of PET for the post of Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant in Bihar Police. (Advt. No. 03/2020) ’ or 'बिहार पुलिस बल में पुलिस अवर निरीक्षक/प्रारक्ष अवर निरीक्षक के रिक्त पदों पर नियुक्ति हेतु शारीरिक दक्षता परीक्षा के प्रवेश पत्र को डाउनलोड करने हेतु इस लिंक का प्रयोग करें.सूचना: बिहार पुलिस बल में पुलिस अवर निरीक्षक/प्रारक्ष अवर निरीक्षक के रिक्त पदों पर नियुक्ति हेतु शारीरिक दक्षता परीक्षा के प्रवेश पत्र को डाउनलोड करने हेतु इस लिंक का प्रयोग करें.'
  • Click on the admit card link
  • Provide your details
  • Download Bihar Police SI Physical Admit Card

The candidates will be given the following Physical activities:

Race:

  • Male - 1 mile in 6 min and 30 seconds
  • Female -  1 Km in 4 min

High Jump:

  • Male - Minimum 4 Feet
  • Female - Minimum 3 Fee

Long Jump

  • Male - Minimum 12 Feet
  • Female - Minimum  9 Feet

Shot Put

  • Male - 16 pounds for 16 Feet
  • Female - 12 pound 10 Feet

The recruitment is being done to fill up 2213  Police Sub-Inspector (PSI), Sergeant and [Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct Recruitment) Posts, against advertisement number 03/2020.

Bihar Police SI Prelims Exam was held on 26 December 2021 and the result wad declared on 02 February 2022.

FAQ

What is BPSSC Website ?

https://bpssc.bih.nic.in/

What is BPSSC SI PET Exam Date 2022 ?

First week of June 2022

What is BPSSC SI PET Admit Card Date ?

25 May 2022
