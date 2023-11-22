Bihar Police Sub Inspector Exam Schedule 2023 Out at bpssc.bih.nic.in: Check Admit Card Download Date

Bihar Police Sub Inspector Exam Schedule 2023 Out: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the exam date for the posts of Sub Inspector on its official website-bpssc.bih.nic.in . Check the download link.

Bihar Police Sub Inspector Exam Schedule 2023 Out: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the exam date for the posts of Sub Inspector on its official website. The Commission has decided to conduct the written exam for the Sub Inspector posts on December 17, 2023 onwards across the state. All those candidates who have applied successfully for the Sub Inspector posts can download the detailed exam scheduled from the official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Although the detailed exam schedule can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: Bihar Police Sub Inspector Exam Schedule 2023





Earlier the Commission had published the recruitment notice for the 1275 Sub Inspector posts across the state. Now the Commission has released the detailed exam schedule and admit card update for the above posts on its official website.

Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the Sub Inspector posts can download the details schedule from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download Bihar Police SI Exam Schedule 2023?

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC)-https://www.bpssc.bih.nic.in/

Step 2: Go to the subject section on the home page.

Step 3: Click on the link Notice: Regarding Preliminary Written Exam and e-Admit Card for selection to the post of Police Sub-Inspectors in Home (Police) Dept., Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 02/2023) on the home page.

Step 4: You will get the desired pdf on the home page.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

Bihar Police SI Exam Date 2023 Timings

According to the short notice released, the Commission will conduct the written exam for the Sub Inspector posts on December 17, 2023 across the state. Exams will be held in two sittings from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm and second sittings from 02.30 am to 04.30 pm. Candidates will have to report at 08.30 am for morning session and 01.00 pm for afternoon session. You are advised to check the notification link for details in this regards.

Download Bihar Police SI Exam Hall Ticket By Using Login Credential

The Commission will upload the hall ticket for the Sub Inspector posts written exam on December 1, 2023 on its official website. Candidates can download their hall ticket for the Sub Inspector posts from the official website after providing the login credentials to the link from December 1, 2023 onwards. You can check all the essential credentials from the information given by you during submission of online application.

Document to Carry With Bihar Police SI Exam Hall Ticket ?

Candidates who have to appear in the written exam should note that they will have to download the admit card with additional documents including id proof including PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Driving License and other as mentioned in the notification.



