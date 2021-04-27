Bihar Post Office Recruitment 2021: 1940 Vacancies for GDS Posts, Apply Online @appost.in

Bihar Post Office GDS Recruitment 2021Notification: Bihar Postal Circle, India Posts has released a notification for recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) as Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dav Sevak. 10th passed candidates can apply for Bihar Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 from 27 April 2021 on the official website if India Posts i.e. appost.in. The last date for Bihar GDS Application is 26 May 2021.

A total of 1940 vacancies are available in various districts of Bihar including in Begusarai, Bhagalpur, Katihar, Monghyr, Nalanda, Nawadha, Purnea, Saharsa, RMS NB DIVISION, RMS C DIVISION, Samastipur, Darbhanga, East Champaran, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, RMS U DIVISION, Saran, Sitamarhi, Siwan, West Champaran, Aurangabad, Bhojpur, Gaya, Patna, Patna Sahib, RMS PT DIVISION, Rohtas, and Vaishali.

Bihar Postal Circle GDS Important Dates

Starting date of Registration and fee payment - 27 April 2021 Last date of registration and fee payment: 26 May 2021

Bihar Postal Circle GDS Vacancy Details

GDS (Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dav Sevak ) – 1940 Posts

UR - 903 EWS - 146 OBC - 510 PWD-A - 12 PWD-B - 5 PWD-C - 23 PWD-DE - 2 SC - 294 ST - 45

Bihar GDS Salary:

Minimum TRCA for 4 Hours/Level 1 in TRCA Slab

BPM - Rs.12,000/- ABPM/Dak Sevak - Rs. 10,000/-

Minimum TRCA for 5 Hours/Level 2 in TRCA Slab

BPM - Rs.14,500/- ABPM/Dak Sevak - Rs. 12,000/-

Bihar GDS Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of Gramin Dak Sevaks. Compulsory knowledge of Local Language The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to 10th standard [as compulsory or elective subjects] as declared by the State Government or as per constitutional provisions relating to the 8th schedule of Constitution of India.

Bihar GDS Age Limit:

18 to 40 years (Age relaxation for reserved category as per govt. norms. No age relaxation for EWS Category)

Bihar GDS Selection Procedure

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the automatic generated merit list as per the rules based on the candidates online submitted applications

How to Apply for Bihar Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates are required to register in the portal through https://indiapost.gov.in or https://appost.in/gdsonline before 26 May 2021.

Application Fee:

UR/OBC/EWS Male/trans-man - Rs. 100/- All female/trans-woman candidates, all SC/ST and all PwD - No Fee

Bihar Postal Circle Notification and Application Link