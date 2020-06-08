India Post Recruitment 2020 for 4000+ Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) in Haryana, MP & Uttarakhand, Apply Online for Post Office @appost.in

India Post Recruitment 2020 has begun on its official website for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS), today i.e on 08 June 2020. A total of 4166 vacancies are available out of which 2834 are in MP Postal Circle, 724 are in Uttrakhand Postal Circle and remaining 608 vacancies in Haryana Postal Circle. India Post GDS Online Application Link is active till 07 July 2020. Eligible candidates can apply visiting the India Post official website appost.in.

Candidates seeking to apply for India Post GDS Recruitment should be 10th passed with passing marks in Mathematics and English a Candidate must have a Compulsory knowledge of Local Language and studied the local language at least up to 10th class.

The recruitment is being for the post of Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevak. The candidates can check vacancy details, salary, GDS online application link etc. below.



Important Dates

Starting date of Application and fee payment: 08 June 2020

Last date of registration and fee payment: 07 July 2020

India Post GDS Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Madhya Pradesh – 2834 Posts

Uttrakhand– 724 Posts

Haryana – 608 Posts

India Post GDS Salary:

Minimum TRCA for 4 Hours/Level 1 in TRCA Slab

BPM - Rs.12,000/-

ABPM/Dak Sevak - Rs. 10,000/-



Minimum TRCA for 5 Hours/Level 2 in TRCA Slab

BPM - Rs.14,500/-

ABPM/Dak Sevak - Rs. 12,000/-

India Post GDS Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marksin Mathematics, local language and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of Gramin Dak Sevaks.

The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to 10th Class

India Post GDS Recruitment 2020 Age Limit:

18 to 40 years (Age relaxation for reserved category as per govt. norms. Candidates should not that there will no age relaxation for EWS Category)

India Post GDS Recruitment 2020 Selection Procedure

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Merit List.

How to Apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post through online mode from 08 June to 07 July through official website by following steps:

Step 1 - Registration Initially candidate has to register in the Registration module once per cycle and obtain unique registration number

Step 2- Fee Payment UR/OBC/EWS Male/Trans-man need to make fee payment. In Case of online payment, if no confirmation is received after the deduction of amount from candidate's bank account, candidates can await upto 72 Hours for settlement.

Offline payments can be made at any Head Post Office. List of Post Offices

Step 3 - Apply Online, then fill application, upload documents and submit post preferences. Preview and take print out.

Application Fee for India Post GDS Recruitment 2020

UR/OBC/EWS Male/Transman – Rs. 100/-

SC/ST/Female/Transwoman/PWD - No Fee

India Post MP Circle Recruitment Notification PDF 2020

India Post Uttarakhand Recruitment Notification PDF 2020

India Post Haryana Recruitment Notification PDF 2020

Online Application Link