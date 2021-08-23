Uttarakhand GDS Recruitment 2021: Online Application Started for 581 Vacancies @appost.in under UK Postal Circle

Indian Post is hiring 581 vacancies for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) for Cycle 3 under Uttarakhand Postal Circle. Details Here.

Uttarakhand GDS Recruitment 2021: Indian Post is inviting online application for filling up 581 vacancies for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) for Cycle 3 under Uttarakhand Postal Circle on its official website i.e. appost.in from 23 August 2021. Candidates interested to work as Branch Postmaster, Assistant Branch Postmaster and Dak Sevak can apply for Uttarakhand Post Office Recruitment on or before 22 September 2021.

Vacancies will be filled in various districts such as Almora, Chamoli, Dehradun, Nainital, Pauri, Pithoragarh, RMS DN DIVISION and Tehri.

Uttarakhand GDS Notification Download

Uttarakhand GDS Online Application Link

Also See:

India Post GDS Recruitment for Other Regions

Uttarakhand Postal Circle GDS Important Dates

Starting date of Registration and fee payment - 23 August 2021

Last date of registration and fee payment: 22 September 2021

Uttarakhand GDS Vacancy Details

GDS - 581 Posts

UR - 317

EWS - 57

OBC - 78

PWD-B - 6

PWD-C - 7

PWD-DE - 2

SC - 99

ST - 15

Uttarakhand GDS Salary:

Minimum TRCA for 4 Hours/Level 1 in TRCA Slab

BPM - Rs.12,000/-

ABPM/Dak Sevak - Rs. 10,000/-

Minimum TRCA for 5 Hours/Level 2 in TRCA Slab

BPM - Rs.14,500/-

ABPM/Dak Sevak - Rs. 12,000/-

Uttarakhand GDS Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

10th passed with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects). Certificate should be from any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of Gramin Dak Sevaks.

Compulsory knowledge of Local Language

The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to 10th standard [as compulsory or elective subjects] as declared by the State Government or as per constitutional provisions relating to the 8th schedule of Constitution of India.

Uttarakhand GDS Age Limit:

18 to 40 years (Age relaxation for reserved category as per govt. norms. No age relaxation for EWS Category)

Uttarakhand GDS Selection Procedure

Candidates will be shortlisted through an automatic generated merit list as per the rules based on the candidates online submitted applications

How to Apply for Uttarakhand Post Office GDS Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode https://indiapost.gov.in or https://appost.in/gdsonline latest on or before 22 September 2021

Application Fee:

UR/OBC/EWS Male/trans-man - Rs. 100/-

All female/trans-woman candidates, all SC/ST and all PwD - No Fee