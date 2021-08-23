UP GDS Recruitment 2021 Notification: Apply Online for 4265 Vacancies @appost.in in UP Postal Circle

Uttar Pradesh (UP) is hiring 4265 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) under Cycle 3 on appost.in. Check vacancy break-up, qualification, age limit, selection process here.

UP GDS Recruitment 2021: India Post Office, Uttar Pradesh (UP) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) under Cycle 3. UP GDS Online Application is available from 23 August 2021. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for UP Post Office GDS Recruitment 2021 on or before 22 September 2021 on appost.in.

A total of 4264 vacancies are notified for Agra, Aligarh, Bulandshahar, Etah, Etawah,Jhansi, Mainpuri, Mathura, Allahabad, Mirzapur, Pratapgarh, RMS A Dn HRO A, Sultanpur, Bareilly, Bijnor, Budaun,Hardoi,Kheri, Meerut, Moradabad,Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Shahjahanpur,Ghaziabad,Azamgarh,Bahraich, Basti, Deoria, Gonda, Gorakhpur,Barabanki, Faizabad,Lucknow,Rae Bareilly,RMS O Division Lucknow,Sitapur,Banda,Fatehgarh,Kanpur City, Kanpur Moffusil,RMS KP DN, Ballia,Ghazipur,Jaunpur,Varanasi East,Varanasi West.

Selected candidates will be posted as Branch Postmaster, Assistant Branch Postmaster and Dak Sevak. More details on UP Post Office Recruitment such as vacancy break-up, qualification, age limit, selection process are given below:

UP Postal Circle GDS Important Dates

Starting date of Registration and fee payment - 23 August 2021 Last date of registration and fee payment: 22 September 2021

UP Postal Circle GDS Vacancy Details

GDS (Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dav Sevak ) – 4264 Posts

UR - 1988 EWS - 299 OBC - 1093 PWD-A - 16 PWD-B - 20 PWD-C - 17 SC - 797 ST - 34

UP GDS Salary:

Minimum TRCA for 4 Hours/Level 1 in TRCA Slab

BPM - Rs.12,000/- ABPM/Dak Sevak - Rs. 10,000/-

Minimum TRCA for 5 Hours/Level 2 in TRCA Slab

BPM - Rs.14,500/- ABPM/Dak Sevak - Rs. 12,000/-

UP GDS Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of Gramin Dak Sevaks. Compulsory knowledge of Local Language The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to 10th standard [as compulsory or elective subjects] as declared by the State Government or as per constitutional provisions relating to the 8th schedule of Constitution of India.

UP GDS Age Limit:

18 to 40 years (Age relaxation for reserved category as per govt. norms. No age relaxation for EWS Category)

UP GDS Selection Procedure

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the automatic generated merit list as per the rules based on the candidates online submitted applications

How to Apply for UP Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode https://indiapost.gov.in or https://appost.in/gdsonline latest before 22 September 2021.

Application Fee:

UR/OBC/EWS Male/trans-man - Rs. 100/-

All female/trans-woman candidates, all SC/ST and all PwD - No Fee