BIS Recruitment 2023: Notification Out For Young Professional Posts, Remuneration-Rs. 70,000/

BIS has invited online applications for the 15 Young Professional Posts on its official website. Check BIS Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BIS Recruitment 2023 Notification: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has issued a short notice regarding the recruitment of Young Professionals (YPs) posts in the Employment News (15-21) July 2023. Under the recruitment drive launched against Advertisement No. 03 (YP)/2023/HRD, organisation is set to fill the 15 Young Professionals. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 4, 2023.



BIS Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: July 15, 2023

Closing date of application: August 4, 2023



BIS Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Young Professional-15

BIS Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

10th & 12th standard.

Regular Graduation in any discipline/ Diploma in Engineering/ BE/B-Tech from a recognized

University.

Regular MBA or equivalent in Marketing/ Sales from a recognized University.

Minimum percentage of marks/ CGPA: 60%

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



BIS Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 04.08.2023)

Below 35 years of

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

BIS Recruitment 2023: Remuneration

Rs. 70,000/-(fixed for two years)

A consolidated monthly remuneration of Rs.70,000/- (Rupees Seventy Thousand only), fixed for

two years, will be paid to the Young Professional. The remuneration is subject to statutory deductions.

Selection Process:

Candidates will be shortlisted in the light of their qualifications, experience and other details provided in the application form and shortlisted candidates will be called for practical assessment, written assessment, technical knowledge assessment, interview, etc.



BIS Recruitment 2023 PDF



Candidates can apply online through BIS website only i.e.

www.bis.gov.in from 15.07.2023 (the date of publication of advertisement in Employment News/Rozgar Samachar). The closing date for applying will be 04.08.2023.