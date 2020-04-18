Coronavirus: BNCMC Recruitment 2020, Interview for 49 Staff Nurse and Ward Boy Posts

BNCMC Recruitment 2020: Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipality Corporation (BNCMC), Maharashtra is conducting interview for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse and Ward Boy for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Duty. Eligible for the post can attend the walk in interview for Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipality Corporation Recruitment from 20 April to 24 April 2020.

Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipality Corporation Staff Nurse and Ward Boy Important dates:

Walk in Interview Date: 20 April to 24 April 2020

Time - 11: 30 AM

Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipality Corporation Staff Nurse and Ward Boy Vacancy Details:

Staff Nurse - 37 Posts

Ward Boy - 12 Posts

Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipality Corporation Staff Nurse and Ward Boy Salary:

For Staff Nurse - Rs. 12000/- Per Month.

For Ward boy - Rs. 8000/- Per Month.

Eligibility Criteria for Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipality Corporation Staff Nurse and Ward Boy Posts

Educational/Technical Qualification & Experience:

Staff Nurse - GNM/B.Sc in Nursing

Ward Boy - 10th Passes

For more information on BNCMC Eligibility Criteria, check detailed notification link given below

Selection Process for Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipality Corporation Staff Nurse and Ward Boy Posts



Selection will be on the basis of interview.

How to Apply for Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipality Corporation Staff Nurse and Ward Boy Posts:

Walk in interview will be held at ‘Main Administrative Building, 5th Floor, Bhiwandi, Thane’ from 20 April to 24 April 2020 at 11: 30 AM. Check detailed notification for more information.

BNCMC Staff Nurse and Ward Boy Recruitment Notification PDF for COVID -19

BNCMC Official Website