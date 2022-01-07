BOB Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 100+ Wealth Management Professionals and Marketing Officer

Bank of Baroda or BOB has is looking for 100+ Wealth Management Professionals and Agri Marketing Officer. Check Vacancy, Important Dates, Qualification, Age Limit Here.

BOB Recruitment 2022 Notification: Bank of Baroda or BOB has published advertisements for recruitment of Wealth Management Professionals for its Wealth Management Services and Agri Marketing Officer for Agri - Finance Marketing and Processing (CAMP) of Rural & Agri Banking Department. Eligible and experienced candidates can apply online from 07 January 2022. BOB Online Application will be closed on 27 January 2022 on its website - bankofbaroda.in. Candidates can also apply for Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 through the direct link given at the end of this article

Important Dates

Starting date for submission of BOB Online Application: 07 January 2022

Last date for submission of BOB Online Application: 27 January 2022

BOB Vacancy Details

Wealth Management Professionals - 58 Post

Head – Wealth Strategist (Investment & Insurance) - 1

Wealth Strategist (Investment & Insurance) - 28

Investment Research Manager (Portfolio & Data Analysis and Research) - 2

Portfolio Research Analyst - 2

NRI Wealth Products Manager - 1

Product Manager (Trade & Forex) - 1

Trade Regulation – Sr. Manager - 1

Product Head –Private Banking - 1

Group Sales Head (Virtual RM Centre) - 1

Private Banker – Radiance Private - 20

Agriculture Marketing Officer - 47 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for BOB Wealth Management Professional and Marketing Officer Posts

Educational Qualification:

Wealth Management Professionals - Graduation

Agriculture Marketing Officer - 4 year Degree (graduation) in Agriculture/ Horticulture/Animal Husbandry/Veterinary Science/ Dairy Science/ Fishery Science/ Pisciculture/ Agri. Marketing & Cooperation/ Co-operation & Banking/ Agro-Forestry/Forestry/Agricultural Biotechnology/ Food Science/ Agriculture Business Management/Food Technology/ Dairy Technology/ Agricultural Engineering/ Sericulture from University recognised by the Govt. Of India./Govt. bodies/AICTE and and 2 years full time Post Graduate Degree /Diploma in relevant stream given in the PDF.

Experience:

Head – Wealth Strategist (Investment & Insurance) - Minimum 10 Years of relevant work experience.

Wealth Strategist (Investment & Insurance) - Minimum 3 Years of relevant work experience.

Investment Research Manager (Portfolio & Data Analysis and Research) - Minimum 2 Years of relevant work experience.

Portfolio Research Analyst - Minimum 1-year of relevant work experience.

NRI Wealth Products Manager - Minimum 5 Years of relevant work experience.

Product Manager (Trade & Forex) - Minimum 3 Years of relevant work experience.

Trade Regulation – Sr. Manager - Minimum 3 Years of relevant work experience.

Product Head –Private Banking - Minimum 3 Years of relevant work experience.

Group Sales Head (Virtual RM Centre) - Minimum 10 Years of relevant work experience.

Private Banker – Radiance Private - Minimum 12 Years of relevant work experience.

Agriculture Marketing Officer - Minimum 03 Years of experience in marketing and generating lead in Agriculture and Allied Industries business in BFSI Sector.

Age Limit:

Head – Wealth Strategist (Investment & Insurance) - 31 to 50 years

Wealth Strategist (Investment & Insurance) - 24 to 45 years

Investment Research Manager (Portfolio & Data Analysis and Research) - 23 to 35 years

Portfolio Research Analyst - 22 to 35 years

NRI Wealth Products Manager - 26 to 40 years

Product Manager (Trade & Forex) - 24 to 40 years

Trade Regulation – Sr. Manager - 24 to 40 years

Product Head –Private Banking - 24 to 45 years

Group Sales Head (Virtual RM Centre) - 31 to 45 years

Private Banker – Radiance Private - 33 to 50 years

Agriculture Marketing Officer - 25 to 40 years

Selection Process for BOB Wealth Management Professional and Marketing Officer Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of:

Personal Interview and/or

Group Discussion and/or

Any other selection method

How to Apply for BOB Recruitment 2022?

Candidates are required to register online in the appropriate Online Application Format, available through the link being enabled on the Career Page -> Current Opportunities on the Bank’s website (www.bankofbaroda.co.in/Careers.htm) & pay the application fee using Debit Card / Credit Card / Internet Banking etc.

Application Fee:

General and OBC candidates - Rs. 600/-

SC/ ST/PWD/Women candidates - Rs. 100/-

BOB Wealth Management Professional Notification Download

BOB WMS Application Link

BOB Agri Marketing Officer Notification Download

BOB Application Link