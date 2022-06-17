BOB Recruitment 2022 for IT Professional Posts, Apply Online @bankofbaroda.in

Bank of Baroda (BOB) is hiring IT Professionals. Candidates can check the details from the official website i.e. bankofbaroda.in.

BOB Recruitment 2022 Notification: Bank of Baroda (BOB) has issued a notice regarding the recruitment to the post of Dy. Vice President - Data Scientist, Asst. Vice President - Data Scientist, Dy. Vice President - Data Engineer and Asst. Vice President - Data Engineer. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 17 June 2022 to 07 July 2022 on www.bankofbaroda.in.

BOB Recruitment 2022 Notification Download

BOB Online Application Link

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 17 June 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 7 July 2022

BOB Vacancy Details

Dy. Vice President - Data Scientist - 2 Posts

Assistant Vice President - Data Scientist - 6 Posts

Dy. Vice President - Data Engineer - 2 Posts

Asst. Vice President - Data Engineer - 4 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for BOB Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Dy. Vice President - Data Scientist and Assistant Vice President - Data Scientist - B. Tech/ B.E./ M Tech/ M.E. in Computer Science/ IT/ Data Science/ Machine Learning and AI (Minimum 60% marks compulsory in B. Tech/ B.E.) from AICTE/UGC recognized university

Dy. Vice President - Data Engineer and Asst. Vice President - Data Engineer - A Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in Computer Science / Information Technology from AICTE/UGC recognized university.

Experience:

Data Scientist - Min. 6 years’ post qualification experience in IT/Data Science in BFSI sector out of which min. 3 years’ experience as a Data Scientist.

Dy. Vice President - Data Engineer and Asst.-Min. 3 years’ post qualification experience in IT/Data Science in BFSI sector out of which min. 1 year experience as a Data Scientis

Vice President - Min. 6 years’ post qualification experience in IT in BFSI sector out of which min. 3 years’ experience in Big Data technology.

Data Engineer -Min. 3 years’ post qualification experience in IT in BFSI sector out of which min. 1 year experience Big Data technology.

Age Limit:

Dy. Vice President - Data Scientist - 28 to 35 years

Assistant Vice President - Data Scientist - 25 to 32 years

Dy. Vice President - Data Engineer - 28 to 35 years

Asst. Vice President - Data Engineer - 25 to 32 years

How to Apply for BOB Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates should visit Bank’s website www.bankofbaroda.in/Career.htm and register themselves online in the appropriate Online Application Format, available through the link being enabled on the Careers-> Current Opportunities on the Bank’s website & pay the application fee using Debit Card / Credit Card / Internet Banking etc.

Application Fee: