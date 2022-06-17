BOB Recruitment 2022 for IT Professional Posts, Apply Online @bankofbaroda.in

Bank of Baroda (BOB)  is hiring IT Professionals. Candidates can check the details from the official website i.e. bankofbaroda.in.

Updated: Jun 17, 2022 19:17 IST
BOB Recruitment 2022
BOB Recruitment 2022

BOB Recruitment 2022 Notification: Bank of Baroda (BOB) has issued a notice regarding the recruitment to the post of Dy. Vice President - Data Scientist, Asst. Vice President - Data Scientist, Dy. Vice President - Data Engineer and Asst. Vice President - Data Engineer. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 17 June 2022 to 07 July 2022 on www.bankofbaroda.in.

BOB Recruitment 2022 Notification Download

BOB Online Application Link

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Online Application - 17 June 2022
  • Last Date of Online Application - 7 July 2022

BOB Vacancy Details

  • Dy. Vice President - Data Scientist - 2 Posts
  • Assistant Vice President - Data Scientist - 6 Posts
  • Dy. Vice President - Data Engineer - 2 Posts
  • Asst. Vice President - Data Engineer - 4 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for BOB Recruitment 2022 

Educational Qualification:

  • Dy. Vice President - Data Scientist and Assistant Vice President - Data Scientist - B. Tech/ B.E./ M Tech/ M.E. in Computer Science/ IT/ Data Science/ Machine Learning and AI (Minimum 60% marks compulsory in B. Tech/ B.E.) from AICTE/UGC recognized university
  • Dy. Vice President - Data Engineer and Asst. Vice President - Data Engineer - A Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in Computer Science / Information Technology from AICTE/UGC recognized university.

Experience:

  • Data Scientist - Min. 6 years’ post qualification experience in IT/Data Science in BFSI sector out of which min. 3 years’ experience as a Data Scientist.
  • Dy. Vice President - Data Engineer and Asst.-Min. 3 years’ post qualification experience in IT/Data Science in BFSI sector out of which min. 1 year experience as a Data Scientis
  • Vice President - Min. 6 years’ post qualification experience in IT in BFSI sector out of which min. 3 years’ experience in Big Data technology.
  • Data Engineer -Min. 3 years’ post qualification experience in IT in BFSI sector out of which min. 1 year experience Big Data technology.

Age Limit:

  • Dy. Vice President - Data Scientist - 28 to 35 years
  • Assistant Vice President - Data Scientist - 25 to 32 years
  • Dy. Vice President - Data Engineer - 28 to 35 years
  • Asst. Vice President - Data Engineer - 25 to 32 years

How to Apply for BOB Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates should visit Bank’s website www.bankofbaroda.in/Career.htm and register themselves online in the appropriate Online Application Format, available through the link being enabled on the Careers-> Current Opportunities on the Bank’s website & pay the application fee using Debit Card / Credit Card / Internet Banking etc. 

Application Fee:

 

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash

Related Categories

    Comment (0)

    Post Comment

    7 + 6 =
    Post
    Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.