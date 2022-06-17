BOB Recruitment 2022 for IT Professional Posts, Apply Online @bankofbaroda.in

BOB Recruitment 2022 Notification: Bank of Baroda (BOB) has issued a notice regarding the recruitment to the post of Dy. Vice President - Data Scientist, Asst. Vice President - Data Scientist, Dy. Vice President - Data Engineer and Asst. Vice President - Data Engineer. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 17 June 2022 to 07 July 2022 on www.bankofbaroda.in.
BOB Recruitment 2022 Notification Download
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 17 June 2022
- Last Date of Online Application - 7 July 2022
BOB Vacancy Details
- Dy. Vice President - Data Scientist - 2 Posts
- Assistant Vice President - Data Scientist - 6 Posts
- Dy. Vice President - Data Engineer - 2 Posts
- Asst. Vice President - Data Engineer - 4 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for BOB Recruitment 2022
Educational Qualification:
- Dy. Vice President - Data Scientist and Assistant Vice President - Data Scientist - B. Tech/ B.E./ M Tech/ M.E. in Computer Science/ IT/ Data Science/ Machine Learning and AI (Minimum 60% marks compulsory in B. Tech/ B.E.) from AICTE/UGC recognized university
- Dy. Vice President - Data Engineer and Asst. Vice President - Data Engineer - A Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in Computer Science / Information Technology from AICTE/UGC recognized university.
Experience:
- Data Scientist - Min. 6 years’ post qualification experience in IT/Data Science in BFSI sector out of which min. 3 years’ experience as a Data Scientist.
- Dy. Vice President - Data Engineer and Asst.-Min. 3 years’ post qualification experience in IT/Data Science in BFSI sector out of which min. 1 year experience as a Data Scientis
- Vice President - Min. 6 years’ post qualification experience in IT in BFSI sector out of which min. 3 years’ experience in Big Data technology.
- Data Engineer -Min. 3 years’ post qualification experience in IT in BFSI sector out of which min. 1 year experience Big Data technology.
Age Limit:
- Dy. Vice President - Data Scientist - 28 to 35 years
- Assistant Vice President - Data Scientist - 25 to 32 years
- Dy. Vice President - Data Engineer - 28 to 35 years
- Asst. Vice President - Data Engineer - 25 to 32 years
How to Apply for BOB Recruitment 2022 ?
Candidates should visit Bank’s website www.bankofbaroda.in/Career.htm and register themselves online in the appropriate Online Application Format, available through the link being enabled on the Careers-> Current Opportunities on the Bank’s website & pay the application fee using Debit Card / Credit Card / Internet Banking etc.
Application Fee: