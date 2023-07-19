Bombay Mercantile Co-Operative Bank Recruitment 2023 For Junior Executive Assistant, Graduates Apply

Bombay Mercantile Co-Operative Bank Recruitment 2023: Bombay Mercantile Co-Operative Bank has openings for Junior Executive Assistant Posts. Candidates can check the online application link, age limit, educational qualification, steps to apply here.

Bombay Mercantile Co-Operative Bank Ltd, a leading multi-state Co-op. Bank with 52 branches across 10 states has an opening for Junior Executive Assistant. Graduate freshers and experienced candidates can apply online on bankbmcbankltd.com.

The eligible candidates after registration will be called for an Online Test, details of which shall be informed to them in due course.

Bombay Mercantile Co-Operative Bank Online Application and Online Application Link

Important Dates

Important Events Dates Commencement of online registration of application 13 July 2023 Closure of registration of application 03 August 2023 Closure for editing application details 03 August 2023 Last date for printing your application 18 August 2023 Online Fee Payment 13 July to 03 August 2023

Eligibility Criteria for Bombay Mercantile Co-Operative Bank Junior Executive Assistant Posts

Minimum Qualifications:

The candidate should be a graduate of any Discipline

Experience:

Freshers / 1- 2 years experience

Age:

Up to 35 years as of 01.07.2023

Selection Process for Bombay Mercantile Co-Operative Bank Junior Executive Assistant Posts

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an online exam

How to Apply for Bombay Mercantile Co-Operative Bank Junior Executive Assistant Recruitment 2023 ?