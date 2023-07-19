Bombay Mercantile Co-Operative Bank Recruitment 2023 For Junior Executive Assistant, Graduates Apply

Bombay Mercantile Co-Operative Bank Recruitment 2023: Bombay Mercantile Co-Operative Bank Ltd, a leading multi-state Co-op. Bank with 52 branches across 10 states has an opening for Junior Executive Assistant. Graduate freshers and experienced candidates can apply online on bankbmcbankltd.com.
The eligible candidates after registration will be called for an Online Test, details of which shall be informed to them in due course.
Important Dates
Important Events
Dates
Commencement of online registration of application
13 July 2023
Closure of registration of application
03 August 2023
Closure for editing application details
03 August 2023
Last date for printing your application
18 August 2023
Online Fee Payment
13 July to 03 August 2023
Eligibility Criteria for Bombay Mercantile Co-Operative Bank Junior Executive Assistant Posts
Minimum Qualifications:
The candidate should be a graduate of any Discipline
Experience:
Freshers / 1- 2 years experience
Age:
Up to 35 years as of 01.07.2023
Selection Process for Bombay Mercantile Co-Operative Bank Junior Executive Assistant Posts
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an online exam
How to Apply for Bombay Mercantile Co-Operative Bank Junior Executive Assistant Recruitment 2023 ?
- Eligible and interested candidates can apply from 12 January to 27 January 2022 on bmcbankltd.com.
- .Visit official website of Bombay Mercantile Bank - on bmcbankltd.com.
- .Go to ‘Recruitment of Junior Executive Assistants Click Here To Apply’
- .To register for the application, choose the tab "Click here for New Registration" and enter Name, Contact details, and Email-id.
- .Fill and verify the details filled in the online application themselves as no change will be possible/ entertained after clicking the COMPLETE REGISTRATION BUTTON.
- .Validate your details and Save your application by clicking the 'Validate your details and 'Save & Next' buttons.
- .Upload Photo & Signature.
- .Click on the Preview Tab to preview and verify the entire application form before COMPLETE REGISTRATION.
- .Click on the 'Payment' Tab and proceed with payment.
- .Click on the 'Submit' button.