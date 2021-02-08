BPSC Prelims Result 2021 Out for 31 Judicial Services Exam @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Final Answer Key and Cut off

BPSC Prelims Result 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the BPSC 31st Judicial Services Prelims Result and Answer Key on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the BPSC 31st Judicial Services 2020 Prelims Exam 2021 against the advertisement number 04/2020 can now download BPSC 31st Judicial Services 2021 Result and Answer Key through the official website of BPSC.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

It is noted that Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has conducted the prelims exam for BPSC 31st Judicial Services 2020 on 06 December 2020 in 61 exam canters of the 08 Districts of the state. A total of 15360 candidates appeared in the prelims exam for BPSC 31st Judicial Services.

Now Commission has released the prelims result for the 31st Judicial Services on its official website. A total of 2379 candidates have been provisionally qualified in the prelims exam. Now shortlisted candidates will get the chance to appear for mains exam for 31st Judicial Services to be conducted by BPSC.

Commission has also released the category wise cut off marks/answer key for 31st Judicial Services on its official website. As per the cut off marks released by the BPSC, for unreserved- 164, for Unreserved female-162, EWS-128, EWS female-121etc. Candidates appeared in the prelims exam for 31st Judicial Services can check the details cut off marks available on the official website.

You can check the BPSC Prelims Result 2021 available on the official website of BPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: BPSC Prelims Result 2021