Bihar Judicial Service Recruitment 2023: 155 Civil Judge Posts, Registration To End Tomorrow, Apply Online, & Other Details

BPSC 32nd Judicial Service Exam 2023 : The Bihar Public Service Commission has announced the recruitment for the positions of Civil Judge Posts. All the relevant information regarding the Bihar Judicial Service Recruitment 2023 is available in this article for interested candidates to review.

Bihar Judicial Service Recruitment 2023: The online application window for the 32nd Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Examination conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will close tomorrow. This recruitment drive is being conducted under Advt. No. 23/2023, and the last date for submitting applications is March 27.

The BPSC is inviting applications from eligible candidates who are interested in working as Civil Judges. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 155 vacancies for this position. To apply for the BPSC Judiciary recruitment drive, candidates must visit the official website of the Commission, which is bpsc.bih.nic.in.

It is important to note that only eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies. To be considered eligible, candidates must meet the required educational qualifications and age limit as specified by the BPSC. Candidates are also required to pay the application fee, which is specified in the official notification.

The BPSC Judiciary recruitment drive is a great opportunity for candidates who are interested in working as Civil Judges in Bihar. The Commission is seeking qualified and capable individuals to fill up these vacant positions, and candidates are encouraged to apply before the deadline.

Also Read: JSSC Latest Recruitment 2023

Bihar 32nd Judicial Services Competitive Exam 2023 - Overview

The BPSC has invited applications for the Bihar Judicial Service Recruitment 2023. The overview of the same is provided below for the candidates.

Bihar Judicial Service Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Bihar Public Service Commission Posts Name Civil Judge Mode of Application Online Application Starts Already Commenced Last Date to Apply March 27, 2023 Exam Date To be Announced Soon Selection process Examination & Document Verification

Bihar 32nd Judicial Services Competitive Exam 2023 - Exam Date

There is no official announcement regarding Bihar 32nd Judicial Services Competitive Exam 2023 Exam Date on the official website. However, the exam dates will be announced soon for the Bihar Judicial Service Recruitment 2023.

Also Read: UGC NET Result 2023

BPSC Civil Judge Notification PDF

Candidates can download the Bihar Judicial Service Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for examination. Download the official notification through the link given below.

Download PDF: BPSC 32nd Judicial Service Exam 2023 Official Notification

BPSC 32nd Judicial Services Exam 2023: Eligibility

The Bihar Judicial Service Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria has been released by the on its official website. Candidates can check below the highlights of BPSC 32nd Judicial Services Exam 2023 Eligibility.

BPSC 32nd Judicial Services Exam 2023: Age Limit:

Candidates applying for Bihar 32nd Judicial Services Competitive Exam 2023 must be aged between 22 years to 35 years’. The age relaxation is applicable as per the government guidelines.

BPSC 32nd Judicial Services Exam 2023: Educational Qualification:

Candidates applying for the BPSC 32nd Judicial Services Exam 2023 must posses the following educational qualifications:

A Bachelor of Law degree or an equivalent qualification that has been recognized by the Bar Council of India in New Delhi. This means that the degree should have been obtained from an Institution or University that is recognized by the Bar Council of India.

Candidates can also refer to the official notification to get the detailed information regarding the Bihar Judicial Service Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification.

Also Read: SSC GD Constable Result 2023

Bihar Judicial Service Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

Bihar Judicial Service Recruitment 2023 has announced a total of 155 job openings for positions of Civil Judge . Here's an overview of the Bihar Judicial Service Recruitment 2023 vacancy details. However, for more detailed information about the job vacancies available, candidates must refer to the official notification.

Post Number of Vacancies Civil Judge 155

Bihar 32nd Judicial Services Competitive Exam 2023 Application Form

As per the notification, the online application process for these vacancies has already commenced and will end tomorrow i.e., March 27, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for these posts through the Commission's official website, onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

How to apply for Bihar Judicial Service Recruitment 2023?

Candidates are required to follow the steps given below to apply online for the Bihar Judicial Service Recruitment 2023 for Civil Judge once the application process begins

Access the official website by visiting onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in Click on the option that says "Apply Online" for the 32nd Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Exam. Fill out the registration form provided on the website and upload all necessary documents as required. Pay the required fee for the application through the payment gateway provided on the website. After successfully completing all the steps, submit the application form. Download a copy of the submitted application form from the website. Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Candidates can also apply online from the direct link given below

BPSC 32nd Judicial Service Exam 2023 Direct Link to Apply Online

Bihar Judicial Service Recruitment 2023 Application Fee

The application fee for candidates belonging to the reserved category of the state, PwD, and female candidates is Rs 150, while candidates belonging to all other categories are required to pay a fee of Rs 600.

The application process will commence from March 27, 2023. The candidates must read the instructions given on the official notification carefully to avoid any errors in the application form and pay the applicable fee online as per the instructions provided on the website.