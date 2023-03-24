Bihar Police Recruitment 2023, Apply Online 7808 Constable, Inspector and Other posts, Apply Online, & Other Details

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2023 : The Bihar Police Department will announce the recruitment for the positions of Constable, Inspector and Other posts. All the relevant information regarding the Bihar Police Recruitment 2023 is available in this article for interested candidates to review.

Bihar Police Recruitment 2023: The Bihar Police Department has recently issued a notification on their official website, www.police.bihar.gov.in, about their upcoming recruitment drive for the year 2023 as per the media reports. The Bihar Police Recruitment 2023 aims to fill a total of 7808 vacancies for various posts, including Inspector, Sub-Inspector, Assistant Sub-Inspector, and more.

Bihar Police Recruitment 2023

The recruitment drive will be open for eligible candidates to apply online, and the application process is expected to commence in April 2023. However, the exact date for the opening of applications has not been disclosed yet. Interested candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website of the Bihar Police Department or this article to stay updated on the recruitment details.

The Bihar Police Department is seeking to fill these vacancies with eligible and qualified candidates who meet the required qualifications, age limits, and other criteria. Aspirants who wish to apply for these positions are advised to carefully read the eligibility criteria, selection process, and other details provided in the official notification before submitting their online application.

Bihar Police Vacancy 2023 - Overview

The Bihar Police Department has invited applications for the Bihar Police Recruitment 2023. The overview of the same is provided below for the candidates.

Bihar Police Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Bihar Police Department Posts Name Constable, Inspector and Other posts Mode of Application Online Application Starts Starting Soon Exam Date To be Announced Soon Selection process Examination, Physical Test, Document Verification

Physical Test,

Document Verification

Bihar Police Exam Date 2023

There is no official announcement regarding Bihar Police Vacancy 2023 Exam Date on the official website. However, the exam dates will be announced soon for the Bihar Police Recruitment 2023.

Bihar Police Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the Bihar Police Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for examination. Download the official notification through the link given below.

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Bihar Police Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

Bihar Police Recruitment 2023 has announced a total of 7808 job openings for positions of Constable, Inspector and Other posts. Here's an overview of the Bihar Police Recruitment 2023 vacancy details. However, for more detailed information about the job vacancies available, candidates must refer to the official notification.

Job Title Number of Vacancies Vacancy Inspector 159 Sub Inspector 687 Assistant Sub Inspector 594 Constable 5856 Driver 159 Total 7808

Bihar Police Constable 2023 Application Form

The application forms for the Bihar Police Recruitment 2023 will be released soon once the detailed notification is released. As per the media reports, the application forms for the Bihar Police Recruitment 2023 are expected to be available from April 2023.

How to apply for Bihar Police Recruitment 2023?

Candidates are required to follow the steps given below to apply online for the Bihar Police Recruitment 2023 for Constable, Inspector and Other posts once the application process begins

The first step is to go to the official Bihar Police website, which is located at www.police.bihar.gov.in. Candidates need to complete the registration process before they can proceed further. Once they have registered, they can log in to the website using their registration details. The next step is to carefully fill out the application form with all the necessary details. Candidates are required to upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format along with the application form. Application fees must be paid online. Finally, applicants should submit the completed application form and print out a copy for future reference.

Direct Link to Bihar Police Constable Application Form 2023

Candidates can also apply online from the direct link given below

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2023 Direct Link to Apply Online (Available Soon)

Bihar Police Recruitment 2023 Application Fee

The Bihar Police Recruitment for 2023 requires an application fee to be paid by the candidates. The fee amount varies based on the category to which the applicant belongs. For General, OBC, and EWS category candidates, the application fee is Rs. 100/-. However, candidates who belong to the SC, ST, Female, or PH categories are exempted from paying any application fee.

The application process will commence soon. The candidates must read the instructions given on the official notification carefully to avoid any errors in the application form and pay the applicable fee online as per the instructions provided on the website.