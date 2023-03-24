JPSC Recruitment 2023 for 836 Non Teaching Specialist Doctor Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details

JPSC Recruitment 2023 for Non Teaching Specialist Doctor : The Jharkhand Public Service Commission has announced the recruitment for the positions of Non Teaching Specialist Doctor Posts.. All the relevant information regarding the JPSC Recruitment 2023 is available in this article for interested candidates to review.

JPSC Recruitment 2023: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has issued a notification inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Non Teaching Specialist Doctor (Backlog) and (Regular). The Commission has decided to fill up a total of 836 vacancies for Non Teaching Specialist Doctor posts, of which 65 vacancies are for Non Teaching Specialist Doctor (Backlog) posts, and 771 vacancies are for Non Teaching Specialist Doctor (Regular) posts. The vacancies are available for various specializations like Anesthesia, Gynecology, Surgery, Medicine, Pediatrics, Orthopedics, Radiology, and Pathology.

JPSC Non Teaching Specialist Doctor Recruitment 2023

As per the notification, the online application process for JPSC Recruitment 2023 for the vacancies will start from March 27 and will end on April 28, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for these posts through the Commission's official website, jpsc.gov.in. It is advised that the candidates read the notification thoroughly before applying for the vacancies to understand the eligibility criteria and the application process.

To be eligible for the positions of Non Teaching Specialist Doctor, candidates must have a recognized MBBS degree and a Postgraduate Degree/Diploma/DNB in the concerned specializations. Candidates must also be registered with the Medical Council of India or State Medical Council.

This recruitment drive aims to fill the backlog vacancies and the regular vacancies for Non-Teaching Specialist Doctors in various departments and hospitals under the Jharkhand government. Candidates are advised to apply for the vacancies before the last date and ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility criteria mentioned in the notification.

JPSC Recruitment 2023: Overview

JPSC Recruitment 2023 JSSC Recruitment Authority Jharkhand Public Service Commission Posts Name Non Teaching Specialist Doctor Mode of Application Online Application Starts March 27, 2023 Last Date to Apply April 28, 2023 Exam Date To be Announced Soon Selection process Examination & Document Verification

JPSC Non Teaching Specialist Doctor Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

There is no official announcement regarding JPSC Non Teaching Specialist Doctor Recruitment 2023 Exam Date on the official website. However, the exam dates will be announced soon for the JPSC Recruitment 2023.

JPSC Non Teaching Specialist Doctor Notification PDF

Candidates can download the JPSC Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for examination. Download the official notification through the link given below.

Download PDF: JPSC Non Teaching Specialist Doctor Official Notification (Backlog)

JPSC Non Teaching Specialist Doctor Official Notification (Regular)

JPSC Specialist Doctor Eligibility

The JPSC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria has been released by the on its official website. Candidates can check below the highlights of JPSC Specialist Doctor Recruitment 2023 Eligibility.

JPSC Specialist Doctor Age Limit

Applicants who are interested in the backlog vacancies for Non Teaching Specialist Doctors must be at least 25 years of age and should not exceed the upper age limit of 47 years as of August 1, 2022. On the other hand, the upper age limit for regular vacancies is 45 years. However, the upper age limit is relaxed for candidates who belong to the reserved category as per the government's guidelines.

JPSC Specialist Doctor 2023 Educational Qualification

Candidates applying for the JPSC Specialist Doctor Recruitment 2023 must posses the following educational qualifications

The degree or diploma should be from a medical college that is recognized by the Medical Council of India (MCI).

The eligible degrees for the post of Non-Teaching Specialist Doctor include MD, MS, DNB, or equivalent higher degrees.

Candidates who have completed the MCHDM degree in the concerned specialization can also apply for the vacancies.

Additionally, the candidates must be registered as a doctor with either the Medical Council of India or the State Medical Council.

Candidates can also refer to the official notification to get the detailed information regarding the JPSC Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification.

JPSC Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

JPSC Recruitment 2023 has announced a total of 836 job openings for positions of Non Teaching Specialist Doctor . Here's an overview of the JPSC Recruitment 2023 vacancy details. However, for more detailed information about the job vacancies available, candidates must refer to the official notification.

Post Number of Vacancies Non Teaching Specialist Doctor (Backlog) 75 Non Teaching Specialist Doctor (Regular) 771

JPSC Recruitment 2023 Application Form

As per the notification, the online application process for these vacancies will start from March 27 and will end on April 28, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for these posts through the Commission's official website, jpsc.gov.in.

How to apply for JPSC Recruitment 2023?

Candidates are required to follow the steps given below to apply online for the JPSC Recruitment 2023 for Non Teaching Specialist Doctor once the application process begins

To apply for the vacancies of Non Teaching Specialist Doctor under the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC), candidates need to visit the official website jpsc.gov.in. On the homepage of the website, candidates should look for the “Online Application” link and click on it. Once the page loads, candidates should select the option for Non Teaching Specialist Doctor posts among the list of available vacancies. The candidates should register themselves by providing the necessary details and creating a login ID and password. After registration, candidates can proceed with the application process by filling out the form with accurate and relevant information. Candidates need to pay the application fee online as per the instructions provided on the website. Finally, candidates can submit the application form online and take a printout of the same for future reference.

JPSC Recruitment 2023 Application Fee

Candidates who belong to the unreserved/BC/EBC/EWS category and are interested in applying for the vacancies of Non Teaching Specialist Doctors are required to pay an application fee of Rs 600.

Candidates from the SC/ST category of Jharkhand state are required to pay a fee of Rs 150.

The application process will commence from March 27, 2023. The candidates must read the instructions given on the official notification carefully to avoid any errors in the application form and pay the applicable fee online as per the instructions provided on the website.