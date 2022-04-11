BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022 to release on 25 April, Check Exam Date, Pattern & Other Details Here

BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022 is likely to be released on 25 April 2022. Check BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022 Download Link, Exam Date, & Other Details Here.

BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notice regarding the release of the admit card for the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. Candidates who applied for BPSC 67th CCE Exam 2022 can download the notice from the official website of BPSC.i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the notice, BPSC 67th CCE Exam 2022 is scheduled to be held on 8 May 2022 from 12 PM to 2 PM at 38 Districts of 1083 exam centres. The admit cards for the same will be released on 25 April 2022. Candidates will be able to download BPSC 67th CCE Exam 2022 Admit Card followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download BPSC 67th CCE Exam 2022 Admit Card?

Visit the official website of BPSC.i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in. Click on 'BPSC 67th CCE Exam 2022 Admit Card' flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the login page. Enter your roll number/registration number, date of birth, captcha code and other details. The BPSC 67th CCE Exam 2022 Admit Card will be displayed. Download BPSC 67th CCE Exam 2022 Admit Card and save it for future reference.

Download BPSC 67th CCE Exam 2022 Admit Card - to active soon

BPSC 67th CCE Exam 2022 Pattern

BPSC 67th CCE will have150 Questions and each question carries one mark. There will be negative marking for every incorrect answer. Question Paper is available in Both English and Hindi. Those who will qualify in the prelims will be called for the main exam.