BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022 to release soon on bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Details here

BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022 is to be released on bpsc.bih.nic.in. Check BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022 Release Date, Exam Date, Exam Pattern, and other details here.

BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is going to release BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022 soon on its website. Candidates who applied for BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022 will be able to download their admit cards online from the official website of BPSC.i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the official notice released by the commission, the BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022 is scheduled to be held on 08 May 2022 from 12 PM to 2 PM at various exam centres in the State. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded on 25 April 2022 on bpsc.bih.nic.in. All candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

How to Download BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of BPSC.i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022 Download Link'. Enter your personal details like registration, date of birth, captcha, and other details on the login page. BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022 - to active soon

This drive is being done to recruit 726 vacancies through 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of prelims, mains, and interviews. The exam will be held at 1083 exam centres in 38 districts. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for regular latest updates. Candidates will be able to download BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022 directly once uploaded to the official website.

BPSC 67th Prelims Exam Pattern

The BPSC 67th Prelims Exam will be conducted for 150 Marks. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours. Those who will qualify in the prelims exam will be called for the further recruitment process.