BPSC 68th Recruitment Notification 2022-2023 (Out): Apply for 281 Vacancies @bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC 68th Recruitment Notification 2022-2023: Check Eligibility, Exam Details, Selection Process, Vacancy Break Up, How to Apply and Other Details.

BPSC 68th Recruitment Notification 2022-2023: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) issued the notification for 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination for recruitment of the persons for various civil services in the state. The candidates who are interested to appear for BPSC 68th Exam 2022-23 are required to register for the exam through online mode. BPSC 68th Registration will start on 25 November and the candidates will be required to submit their application before the last date i.e. 20 December 2022.

Those who apply successfully for the posts will be called to appear for BPSC 68th Pre Exam which is scheduled to be held on 12 February 2023. After that, the main exam for the candidates will be held on 12 May 2022. Shortlisted candidates in the mains exam will be called for an interview on 11 August 2022.

For the Bihar 68th Recruitment, the commission has a total of 281 vacancies. Interested people must hold a graduation degree. The age limit is 37 years for Male candidates and 40 years for Female candidates.

BPSC 68th Notification Download

BPSC 68th Online Application Link

BPSC 68th Vacnacy Details

Category Vacancies General 129 OBC 39 E OBC 38 OBC Female 5 EWS 25 SC 39 ST 4

How to Apply for BPSC 68th Exam 2023

Step 1: Visit the website of the commission which is bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on the registration link available on the website

Step 3: After that, you are required to fill in all the details

Step 4: Upload Documents

Step 5: Pay the Application Fee

Step 6: Take the print out of the application form

BPSC 68th Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Fire Officer - Bachelor's degree in Science or Fire Engineering or engineering degree in automobile/mechanical

Other Posts - Graduation from a recognized university

BPSC 68th Age Limit

Minimum Age Limit - 20/21/22 years

Maximum Age Limit for Male - 37 years

Maximum Age Limit for Female/BC/OBC - 40 years

Maximum Age Limit for SC/ST - 42 years

BPSC 68th Application Fee

General / OBC/ Other State : 600/-

SC / ST / PH : 150/-

Female Candidate (Bihar Dom.) : 150/-

BPSC 68th Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of

BPSC 68th Pre Exam BPSC 68th Mains Exam BPSC 68th Interview



The final selection will be made on the basis of the main exam of 900 marks and the interview round of 120 marks. The merit list will be prepared of 1020 marks.

BPSC 68th Registration and Exam Dates

Starting Date of BPSC 68th Registration Starting Date 25 November 2022 Starting Date of BPSC 68th Registration Last Date 20 December 2022 BPSC 68th Pre Exam Date 12 February 2023 BPSC 68th Pre Result Date 27 March 2023 BPSC 68th Mains Exam Date 12 May 2023 BPSC 68th Mains Result Date 26 July 2023 BPSC 68th Interview Date 11 August 2023 BPSC 68th Final Result Date 09 October 2023

The candidates can check the other important details related to BPSC 68th Exam in the PDF given above in this article.