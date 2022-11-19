BPSC 68th Recruitment Notification 2022-2023 (Out): Apply for 281 Vacancies @bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC 68th Recruitment Notification 2022-2023: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) issued the notification for 68th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination for recruitment of the persons for various civil services in the state. The candidates who are interested to appear for BPSC 68th Exam 2022-23 are required to register for the exam through online mode. BPSC 68th Registration will start on 25 November and the candidates will be required to submit their application before the last date i.e. 20 December 2022.
Those who apply successfully for the posts will be called to appear for BPSC 68th Pre Exam which is scheduled to be held on 12 February 2023. After that, the main exam for the candidates will be held on 12 May 2022. Shortlisted candidates in the mains exam will be called for an interview on 11 August 2022.
For the Bihar 68th Recruitment, the commission has a total of 281 vacancies. Interested people must hold a graduation degree. The age limit is 37 years for Male candidates and 40 years for Female candidates.
BPSC 68th Notification Download
BPSC 68th Online Application Link
BPSC 68th Vacnacy Details
|Category
|Vacancies
|General
|129
|OBC
|39
|E OBC
|38
|OBC Female
|5
|EWS
|25
|SC
|39
|ST
|4
How to Apply for BPSC 68th Exam 2023
Step 1: Visit the website of the commission which is bpsc.bih.nic.in
Step 2: Now, click on the registration link available on the website
Step 3: After that, you are required to fill in all the details
Step 4: Upload Documents
Step 5: Pay the Application Fee
Step 6: Take the print out of the application form
BPSC 68th Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Fire Officer - Bachelor's degree in Science or Fire Engineering or engineering degree in automobile/mechanical
- Other Posts - Graduation from a recognized university
BPSC 68th Age Limit
- Minimum Age Limit - 20/21/22 years
- Maximum Age Limit for Male - 37 years
- Maximum Age Limit for Female/BC/OBC - 40 years
- Maximum Age Limit for SC/ST - 42 years
BPSC 68th Application Fee
- General / OBC/ Other State : 600/-
- SC / ST / PH : 150/-
- Female Candidate (Bihar Dom.) : 150/-
BPSC 68th Selection Process
The selection will be done on the basis of
- BPSC 68th Pre Exam
- BPSC 68th Mains Exam
- BPSC 68th Interview
The final selection will be made on the basis of the main exam of 900 marks and the interview round of 120 marks. The merit list will be prepared of 1020 marks.
BPSC 68th Registration and Exam Dates
|Starting Date of BPSC 68th Registration Starting Date
|25 November 2022
|Starting Date of BPSC 68th Registration Last Date
|20 December 2022
|BPSC 68th Pre Exam Date
|12 February 2023
|BPSC 68th Pre Result Date
|27 March 2023
|BPSC 68th Mains Exam Date
|12 May 2023
|BPSC 68th Mains Result Date
|26 July 2023
|BPSC 68th Interview Date
|11 August 2023
|BPSC 68th Final Result Date
|09 October 2023
The candidates can check the other important details related to BPSC 68th Exam in the PDF given above in this article.