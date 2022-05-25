Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

BPSC AE (Civil) Exam 2022 Postponed, New Dates Soon

BPSC AE Civil Exam 2022 date has been announced on bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates can check BPSC AE Civil Exam 2022 Date, Admit Card Release Date, & Other Details here. 

Updated: May 25, 2022 13:11 IST
BPSC AE Civil Exam 2022 date: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the notice regarding the postponement of assistant engineer (civil) written exam 2020. Candidates can download BPSC AE civil exam notice from the official website of BPSC.i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in. 

According to the official notice, the commission has postponed the exam due to unavoidable reasons. Earlier, The exam was to held on May 12 and 13. However, the commission has not provided any information on the Assistant Engineer examination for electrical and mechanical branches. The exam for both the branches is scheduled to be held on 2 & 3 July 2022. The candidates can download BPSC AE Civil Exam Notice followed by the easy steps given below. 

How to Download BPSC AE Civil Exam 2022 Notice?

  1. Visit the official website of BPSC.i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  2. Click on the notification link that reads 'Important Notice: Regarding postponement of Assistant Engineer, Civil Written (Objective) Competitive Examination scheduled on 12.06.2022 & 13.06.2022. (Advt. No. 07/2020)' flashing on homepage. 
  3. A PDF will be opened. 
  4. Download  BPSC AE Civil Exam 2022 date and save for future reference. 

Download BPSC AE Civil Exam 2022 Date Notice

BPSC AE Civil Exam 2022 Admit Card Date

The commission has yet not provided any information on the release of the admit card. It is expected that the commission will release fresh admit cards in due course of time. All candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates. 

 

