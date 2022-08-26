BPSC Assistant Audit Officer Answer Key 2022 Out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Raise Objection Till Sep 05

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the answer key for the post of Assistant Audit Officer on its official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in. Download PDF.

BPSC Assistant Audit Officer Answer Key 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the answer key for the post of Assistant Audit Officer on its official website. Commission had conducted the Assistant Audit Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination on 20 August 2022.

Candidates appeared in the Assistant Audit Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination can download the BPSC Assistant Audit Officer Answer Key 2022 from the official website of BPSC i.e.-bpsc.bih.nic.in.

You can download the BPSC Assistant Audit Officer Answer Key 2022 directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: BPSC Assistant Audit Officer Answer Key 2022





It is noted that BPSC had conducted the Assistant Audit Officer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination on 20 August 2022. Candidates appeared in the written exam can download the answer key and raise their objections, if any in the prescribed format given on the official website. Last date for sending the objections is 05 September 2022.

You can download the BPSC Assistant Audit Officer Answer Key 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: BPSC Assistant Audit Officer Answer Key 2022