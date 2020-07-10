BPSC Recruitment 2020 for 287 Assistant Professor Electrical Engineering Posts, Apply Online @bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Recruitment 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor (Electrical Engineering). Eligible and interested candidates can register for BPSC MDO Recruitment 2020 through online mode on official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. from 13 July to 30 July 2020.

Notification Details

Notification Number - 11/2020

BPSC Important Dates

Starting Date of Registration – 13 July 2020

Last Date of Registration - 30 July 2020

Last Date for submitting online application fee – 07 August 2020

Last Date to Apply Online - 14 August 2020

Last Date for submitting print-out of online application and other documents - 24 August 2020 till 5 PM

BPSC Assistant Professor Vacancy Details

Assistant Professor (Electrical Engineering) – 287 Posts

General - 116

EWS - 29

BC - 35

EBC - 50

BC (Female) - 09

SC - 45

ST - 03

Salary:

Level – 10, Rs. 57700

Eligibility Criteria for BPSC Assistant Professor Post

Educational Qualification and Experience:

E/B.Tech/B.S/B.Sc (Eneg.) and M.E/M.Tech/M.S or integrated M.Tech in Electrical Engineering with first class or Equivalent in any one of the degrees

Age Limit:

Minimum Age Limit – 22 Years

Maximum Age Limit - No Limit

Selection Procedure for BPSC Assistant Professor 2020

The selection process consists of:

Academic Record (20 Marks) - Maximum 10 (10% of Percentage Marks obtained in M.Tech/M.E/M.S in relevant branch/SubjeA). Maximum 5 (5% of Percentage Marks obtained in B.Tech/B.E /B,S/B.Sc(Enes.). Ph.D. - 5 Marks

Written Exam (Objective Type - 40 Marks) - For Engineering stream -The syllabus of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) will be applicable

Interview (15 Marks)

Assistant Professor (25 Marks) - Weightage to candidates working on contact basis on the post of Assistant professor under Department of Soience & Technology and possessing minimum eligibility-criteria @05 marks per year (Maximum25 marks)

How to Apply for BPSC Assistant Professor Posts 2020

Eligible candidates can apply Online on www.bpsc.bih.nic.in from 13 July to 07 August 2020.

Application Fees for BPSC Assistant Professor Posts 2020

SC of Bihar /ST of Bihar /Woman of Bihar of Bihar /Handicapped/Permanent residents of Bihar (All Category) - Rs 200/-

Other – Rs. 750/-

The fee should be paid via Online Mode Only

BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment Notification PDF

BPSC Official Website