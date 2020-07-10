BPSC Recruitment 2020 for 287 Assistant Professor Electrical Engineering Posts, Apply Online @bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Recruitment 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor (Electrical Engineering). Eligible and interested candidates can register for BPSC MDO Recruitment 2020 through online mode on official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. from 13 July to 30 July 2020.
Notification Details
Notification Number - 11/2020
BPSC Important Dates
- Starting Date of Registration – 13 July 2020
- Last Date of Registration - 30 July 2020
- Last Date for submitting online application fee – 07 August 2020
- Last Date to Apply Online - 14 August 2020
- Last Date for submitting print-out of online application and other documents - 24 August 2020 till 5 PM
BPSC Assistant Professor Vacancy Details
Assistant Professor (Electrical Engineering) – 287 Posts
- General - 116
- EWS - 29
- BC - 35
- EBC - 50
- BC (Female) - 09
- SC - 45
- ST - 03
Salary:
Level – 10, Rs. 57700
Eligibility Criteria for BPSC Assistant Professor Post
Educational Qualification and Experience:
E/B.Tech/B.S/B.Sc (Eneg.) and M.E/M.Tech/M.S or integrated M.Tech in Electrical Engineering with first class or Equivalent in any one of the degrees
Age Limit:
- Minimum Age Limit – 22 Years
- Maximum Age Limit - No Limit
Selection Procedure for BPSC Assistant Professor 2020
The selection process consists of:
- Academic Record (20 Marks) - Maximum 10 (10% of Percentage Marks obtained in M.Tech/M.E/M.S in relevant branch/SubjeA). Maximum 5 (5% of Percentage Marks obtained in B.Tech/B.E /B,S/B.Sc(Enes.). Ph.D. - 5 Marks
- Written Exam (Objective Type - 40 Marks) - For Engineering stream -The syllabus of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) will be applicable
- Interview (15 Marks)
- Assistant Professor (25 Marks) - Weightage to candidates working on contact basis on the post of Assistant professor under Department of Soience & Technology and possessing minimum eligibility-criteria @05 marks per year (Maximum25 marks)
How to Apply for BPSC Assistant Professor Posts 2020
Eligible candidates can apply Online on www.bpsc.bih.nic.in from 13 July to 07 August 2020.
Application Fees for BPSC Assistant Professor Posts 2020
- SC of Bihar /ST of Bihar /Woman of Bihar of Bihar /Handicapped/Permanent residents of Bihar (All Category) - Rs 200/-
- Other – Rs. 750/-
The fee should be paid via Online Mode Only
BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment Notification PDF