BPSC Admit Card 2022 (Out) For Public Sanitary and Waste Management Officer Post: Check Download Link

Bihar PSC has released the regarding the Admit Card for Assistant Public Sanitary and other posts on its official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in. Download PDF.

BPSC Assistant Public Sanitary Admit Card 2022 Download: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the short notice regarding the Admit Card for the post of Assistant Public Sanitary and Waste Management Officer Written (Objective) Competitive Examination on its official website. Commission is to conduct the Assistant Public Sanitary and Waste Management Officer Written (Objective) Competitive Examination on 12/13 November 2022.

Direct Link To Download: BPSC Assistant Public Sanitary Admit Card 2022





Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the above post should note that they will have to download the declaration form from the official website and bring the same dully filled with the essential documents during the examination.

Xerox of the photo identity card including PAN Card/ Aadhar card/Driving License and others as mentioned in the notification should be with the candidates during the examination.

Check the Process to Download: BPSC Assistant Public Sanitary Admit Card 2022