BPSC Assistant Recruitment 2022 For 44 Vacancies, Check Eligibility, Salary and How To Apply

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited online application for the 44 Assistant posts on its official website. Check BPSC Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BPSC Assistant Recruitment 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has provided you a major opportunity to apply for Assistant posts. Candidates having Graduate from any stream by recognized University can apply for BPSC Assistant Recruitment 2022 on or before 30 September 2022.

Selection for BPSC Assistant Recruitment 2022 will be done on the basis of written exam in two phased i.e. Prelims and Mains. Those who will qualify in the prelims exam will be able to appear for the Mains exam.

Notification Details BPSC Assistant Recruitment 2022 :

Advt No-06/2022

Important Dates BPSC Assistant Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 30 September 2022

Vacancy Details BPSC Assistant Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Assistant-44 Post

Eligibility Criteria BPSC Assistant Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have Graduate from any recognized University or equivalent education.

Check the notification link for details of the eligibility for the post.

Salary for BPSC Assistant Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Pay Level-07 (44900-142400)

Age Limit BPSC Assistant Recruitment 2022 (As on 01.08.2022) :

Minimum-21 Years

Check notification link for relaxation in Upper Age Limit for various category.

BPSC Assistant Recruitment 2022 Notification: PDF

https://freeebook.jagranjosh.com/free-pdf-page?file=bpsc-assistant-recruitment-2022-notification.pdf

How to Apply BPSC Assistant Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the official website on or before 30 September 2022.