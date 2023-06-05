BPSC Drug Inspector Exam Schedule 2023 Out @bpsc.bih.nic.in: Check Exam Pattern & Other Updates Here

 The Bihar Public Service Commission has released the written exam schedule for the post of Drug Inspector on its official website -https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in. Download the pdf here.

BPSC Drug Inspector Exam Schedule 2023

BPSC Drug Inspector Exam Schedule 2023 Out: The Bihar Public Service Commission has released the written exam schedule for the post of Drug Inspector on its official website. As per the short notice released, Commission will be conducting the Drug Inspector written competitive examination from July 07, 2023 onwards. 
All such candidates who have applied for the  Drug Inspector post can download the written exam schedule from the official website -https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The written exam schedule for the  Drug Inspector can also be downloaded directly through the link given below. 

Direct Link To Download: BPSC Drug Inspector Exam Schedule 2023

BPSC Drug Inspector Exam 2023: Overview

The Commission will conduct the written exam for the Drug Inspector posts on July 07 to July 10, 2023 across the state. Exam will be held in objective with multiple choice mode in two sittings. 

According to the detailed notice released earlier by the  Commission, the written exam will be held for a total of four papers in objective mode. In each paper, there will be two units with 50 marks each. You are advised to check the detailed notification for details in this regard. 
Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of a written exam followed by Interview.

 

Events

Details

Name Of Exam

BPSC Drug Inspector Exam 2023

Advt No.

09/2022)

Recruiting Body

Bihar Public Service Commission

Tentative Dates Of Exam

July 07 to July 10, 2023

No. of Vacancies

55

Mode Of Exam

Written Objective Test

Process to Download: BPSC Drug Inspector Exam Schedule 2023

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission  at - https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/ 
Step 2: Click on the link Important Notice: Date of Commencement of Drug Inspector Written (Objective) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 09/2022) on the home page.  
Step 3: You will get the pdf of the short notice.
Step 4: Download and save it for future reference. 

FAQ

When the written exam for Drug Inspector post is scheduled?

The written exam for the post of Drug Inspector is scheduled on July 07 to July 10, 2023

How one can download the BPSC Drug Inspector Exam Schedule 2023?

You can download the BPSC Drug Inspector Exam Schedule 2023 after clicking the link given on home page.
