BPSC Drug Inspector Exam Schedule 2023 Out @bpsc.bih.nic.in: Check Exam Pattern & Other Updates Here

The Bihar Public Service Commission has released the written exam schedule for the post of Drug Inspector on its official website - https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in . Download the pdf here.

BPSC Drug Inspector Exam Schedule 2023 Out: The Bihar Public Service Commission has released the written exam schedule for the post of Drug Inspector on its official website. As per the short notice released, Commission will be conducting the Drug Inspector written competitive examination from July 07, 2023 onwards.

All such candidates who have applied for the Drug Inspector post can download the written exam schedule from the official website -https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The written exam schedule for the Drug Inspector can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: BPSC Drug Inspector Exam Schedule 2023





BPSC Drug Inspector Exam 2023: Overview

The Commission will conduct the written exam for the Drug Inspector posts on July 07 to July 10, 2023 across the state. Exam will be held in objective with multiple choice mode in two sittings.

According to the detailed notice released earlier by the Commission, the written exam will be held for a total of four papers in objective mode. In each paper, there will be two units with 50 marks each. You are advised to check the detailed notification for details in this regard.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of a written exam followed by Interview.

Events Details Name Of Exam BPSC Drug Inspector Exam 2023 Advt No. 09/2022) Recruiting Body Bihar Public Service Commission Tentative Dates Of Exam July 07 to July 10, 2023 No. of Vacancies 55 Mode Of Exam Written Objective Test

Process to Download: BPSC Drug Inspector Exam Schedule 2023

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission at - https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/

Step 2: Click on the link Important Notice: Date of Commencement of Drug Inspector Written (Objective) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 09/2022) on the home page.

Step 3: You will get the pdf of the short notice.

Step 4: Download and save it for future reference.