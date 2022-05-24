BPSC Headmaster Admit Card 2022 Update: Exam on 31 May

BPSC Headmaster Admit Card 2022 will be released anytime soon on the official website of the commission. Candidates can check BPSC Admit Card Updates Here.

BPSC Headmaster Admit Card 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is going to upload the admit card of the written exam for the post of Head Master anytime soon on its website. BPSC Headmaster Head Master Exam will be held on 31 May 2022 (Tuesday) from 12 PM to 2 PM in Patna District and the BPSC Head Master Admit Card Link will be released this week on bpsc.bih.nic.in. We will update you with the link as soon as it is available on the official website.

The candidates can check the exam place, centre and time on their BPSC Admit Card.

There will be questions on General Studies related to D.El.Ed. Each question will carry 1 mark and 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer. The exam will be held in an OMR Sheet and questions will be divided as below:

Subject No. of Questions Marks Duration Section – I (General Studies) 75 75 2 Hours Section – II (D.El.Ed.) 75 75 Total 150 150

How to Download BPSC Headmaster Admit Card 2022 ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of BPSC

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Now, enter your details

Step 4: Download BPSC Admit Card 2022

The selection of the candidates will be made on the basis of the written exam. There will be no interview. A total of 6421 candidates will be recruited in Semi or Secondary Schools under Education Department, Govt. of Bihar. BPSC Head Master Notification was published in March 2022, against advertisement number 02/2022. The commission has invited online applications from 05 March to 28 March 2022.