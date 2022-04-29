BPSC Head Master Prelims Exam 2022 Date Announced on bpsc.bih.nic.in, Admit Cards Soon

BPSC Head Master Prelims Exam 2022 Date has been released on bpsc.bih.nic.in. Check Exam Date, Admit Card Download Link, Exam Pattern, and other details here.

BPSC Head Master Prelims Exam 2022 Date: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notice regarding the exam date for BPSC Head Master Prelims Exam 2022 on its website. Candidates who applied for BPSC Head Master Prelims Exam 2022 can download the notice from the official website of BPSC.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the official notice, the commission has decided to conduct the BPSC Head Master Prelims Exam 2022 tentatively on 31 May 2022 at the various exam centres. Due to unavoidable circumstances, the date and time of the exam can be changed.

How to Download BPSC Head Master Prelims Exam 2022 Date Notice?

Visit the official website of BPSC.i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in. Click on the notice link that reads 'Date of Commencement of Headmaster in Senior Secondary Schools Written (Objective) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 02/2022)'. A PDF will be opened. Download BPSC Head Master Prelims Exam 2022 Date Notice.

Download BPSC Head Master Prelims Exam 2022 Date

BPSC Head Master Prelims Exam 2022 Pattern