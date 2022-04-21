BPSC Head Master Recruitment 2022: Last Date Extended, Apply Online for 40506 Vacancies @bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Head Master Recruitment 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notice regarding the last date of extension for the Head Master. Interested and eligible candidates who have yet not submitted their online applications have a last chance to submit applications latest by 2 May 2022. Earlier, the last date for online application submission is 22 April 2022. However, the Online Edit Options dates are 29 April to 9 May 2022.

A total of 40506 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can check their educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Advt. no. 04/2022

How to apply for BPSC Head Master Recruitment 2022?

Visit the official website of BPSC.i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in. Click on the 'apply online'. Click on the 'BPSC Apply Online'. It will redirect you to a list of advertisement and post. Then, click on 'Head Teacher in Primary Schools under Education Department online application'. Then, an application form will be opened. Fill up the application form with all details. Download BPSC Head Master Recruitment 2022 application form and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Download BPSC Head Master Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Important Dates:

Starting Date of online applications & Payment Fee : 28 March 2022

Last Date of online applications & Payment Fee : 02 May 2022 (22 May Extended to 02 May 2022)

(22 May Extended to 02 May 2022) Date of Online Edit Options: 29 April 2022 to 09 May 2022

BPSC Head Master Recruitment 2022 Application Form

For General Category: Rs.750/-

For SC/ST of Bihar/ Reserved & UR (Female)/ PWD candidates: Rs.200/-

Payment Mode (Online): Through Bank

BPSC Head Master Recruitment 2022 Educational Qualification

Candidates should Possess Degree (Relevant discipline), D.El.Ed/ B.T/ B.Ed./ B.A.Ed/ B.Sc.Ed/ B.L.Ed. from a recognized University. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

BPSC Head Master Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

The Upper Age Limit required for the above post is 60 Years. There will be age relaxation admissible for SC/ST/OBC/ PH/ Ex-servicemen candidates as per rules.