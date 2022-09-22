BPSC Interview Admit Card 2022 (Released) For Boiler Inspector/Assistant Professor Post, Check Process To Download

Bihar PSC has released the interview admit card for the Boiler Inspector and Assistant Professor post on its official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in. Download link here.

BPSC Boiler Inspector Interview Admit Card 2022 Download: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the interview admit card for the posts of Boiler Inspector and Assistant Professor on its official website. Candidates who have qualified for the interview round for above post can download their Admit Card for the interview round from the official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in.

You can download the BPSC Interview Admit Card 2022 for the Boiler Inspector and Assistant Professor post directly through the link given below.

In a bid to download the BPSC Interview Boiler Inspector/Assistant Professor Admit Card 2022 post, you will have to provide your login credentials including 6/12-Digit Roll Number in the box followed by Captcha Code on the link available on the official website.

It is noted that BPSC is set to conduct interview for the post of Assistant Professor, Mechanical Engineering Competitive Examination against Advt. No. 51/2020 on 28th-29th September, 2022.

Interview for the post of Boiler Inspector under Labour Resources Dept., Govt. of Bihar against Advt. No. 02/2018 will be held on 29 September 2022.

Candidates can download their Admit Card from the official website after following the steps given below.

Process to Download: BPSC Interview Admit Card 2022