BPSC Judicial Services Admit Card 2023 Soon @bpsc.bih.nic.in: Check Exam Schedule

Bihar PSC has released the exam date/admit card update for the 32nd Bihar Judicial Services (Preliminary) Competitive Examination on its official website– bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Judicial Services Admit Card 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the exam date for the 32nd Bihar Judicial Services (Preliminary) Competitive Examination on its official website. The Commission has also updated the detailed admit card update for the above written exam which is scheduled on June 04, 2023. All those candidates who have applied for 155 Civil Judge Postss can check the detailed exam notification on the official website of BPSC at– bpsc.bih.nic.in.

32nd Bihar Judicial Services (Preliminary) Competitive Examination: Programme

The 32nd Bihar Judicial Services (Preliminary) Competitive Examination will be conducted on June 04, 2023 across the state. Exams will be held in two sittings from 11.30 am to 01.pm and 02.00 pm to 04.00 pm.

The written exam for the subject of General Studies will be held in the first session whereas the Law subject will be conducted in the second session.

BPSC Judicial Services Admit Card 2023: Update

The Commission will release the admit card for the Bihar Judicial Services (Preliminary) Competitive Examination one week before the date of commencement of exam. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website after providing their login credentials to the link on the home page. Candidates can access their login credentials from the information provided by them during the submission of application.



BPSC Judicial Services Admit Card 2023: How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link Important Notice-cum-Examination Program: 32nd Bihar Judicial Services (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 23/2023) on the homepage.

Step 3: You will get the pdf of the detailed notice regarding the 32nd Judicial Prelims Exam.

Step 4: Check and download the notice.

Step 5: Take a printout of its future reference.