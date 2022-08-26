BPSC Judicial Services Revised Interview Schedule 2022 (Released) at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Latest Update

Bihar PSC has released the Revised Interview schedule for the 31st Bihar Judicial Services Examination on its official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in. Download PDF.

BPSC Judicial Services Revised Interview Schedule 2022 : Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the Revised Interview schedule for the 31st Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Examination on its official website. Commission has partially revised the interview dates scheduled on 27 August and 03 September 2022.

Candidates who have to appear in the interview for the 31st Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Examination can download the BPSC Judicial Services Revised Interview Schedule 2022 from the official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the short notice released, Commission has rescheduled the 31st Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Examination scheduled on 27 August 2022 and also 03 September 2022. Now interview scheduled on 27 August 2022 will be held on 05 September 2022 in two sittings.

Interview scheduled earlier on 03 September 2022 will now be conducted on 06 September 2022 in first sittings. Rest of the schedule for the 31st Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Examination will remained same as per announced earlier.

Direct Link to Download: BPSC Judicial Services Revised Interview Schedule 2022





You can download the BPSC Judicial Services Revised Interview Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: BPSC Judicial Services Revised Interview Schedule 2022