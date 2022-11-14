BPSC LDC Admit Card 2022 (Out) at bpsc.bih.nic.in: Check Hall Ticket Download Link Here

Bihar PSC has uploaded the B.P.S.C. Mains Admit Card on its official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in. Download link available here.

BPSC LDC Admit Card 2022 Update: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)has uploaded the Lower Division Clerk, B.P.S.C. Main (Written) Competitive Examination Admit Card on its official website. BPSC is to be conducting the Lower Division Clerk, B.P.S.C. Main (Written) Competitive Examination on 20 November 2022 in two sittings in the state. The E-Admit Card downloading link is available on the official website and candidates can download the same after providing their login credentials to the link at-bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC LDC Admit Card 2022 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: BPSC LDC Admit Card 2022 Update

In a bid to download the Lower Division Clerk, B.P.S.C. Main (Written) Competitive Examination Admit Card, candidates will have to provide their login credentials to the link on the official website.

Commission will conduct the Lower Division Clerk, B.P.S.C. Main (Written) Competitive Examination in two sittings from 10.00 A.M. to 12.45 P.M and from 02.00 P.M. to 04. 15 P.M.

Candidates qualified for the mains exam round for the B.P.S.C. Main (Written) Competitive Examination against Advt. No. 04/2021 should note that download the Admit Card along with Declaration Form which is to be filled and submitted by the candidates. You can download the BPSC LDC Admit Card 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download BPSC LDC Admit Card 2022 Update