BPSC LDC Prelims Answer Key 2022 Released on bpsc.bih.nic.in, Raise Objections if any by 11 April

BPSC LDC Prelims Answer Key 2022 has been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission on bpsc.bih.nic.in. Check How to Download BPSC LDC Prelims Answer Key 2022, objection details and others here.

BPSC LDC Prelims Answer Key 2022 Download Link: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the prelims answer key for Lower Division Clerk, B.P.S.C. (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 04/2021). The provisional answer keys of the General Knowledge Paper with Booklet Series A, B, C, D have been uploaded to the official website. The candidates who appeared in the BPSC LDC Prelims Exam can download the answer keys from the official website of BPSC.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The commission had conducted Lower Division Clerk Exam on 26 February 2022 and the answer keys for the same have been uploaded on the official website of BPSC.i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates can download Series Wise BPSC LDC Prelims Answer Key 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download BPSC LDC Prelims Answer Key 2022?

Visit the official website of BPSC.i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in. Click on the notification link that reads'Provisional Answer Keys : General Knowledge – Booklet Series A, B, C, D . A PDF will be opened. Download BPSC LDC Prelims Answer Key 2022 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download BPSC LDC Prelims Answer Key 2022

BPSC LDC Prelims Objection Details

If any candidate has doubt against BPSC LDC Prelims Answer Key 2022, they may raise objections through the offline mode to Secretary cum Controller of Exam, Bihar Public Service Commission, 15, Nehru Path, Beli Road, Patna - 80001 latest by 12 April 2022. Candidates are required to mention the name and advertisement name on the envelope. The format for raising objections can be downloaded from bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC LDC Answer Key 2022 is provisional. The final answer keys will be uploaded after reviewing candidates' objections against BPSC LDC Answer Key 2022. Candidates can directly check BPSC LDC Answer Key 2022 by clicking on the above link.