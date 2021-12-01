BPSC LDC Prelims Exam Date 2021-22 Released for Lower Division Clerk Post @bih.nic.in, Check Exam Update

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the exam schedule for the BPSC Lower Division Clerk (Prelims) post on its official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in. Check detail here.

BPSC LDC Prelims Exam Date 2021-22: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notice regarding the exam schedule for the BPSC Lower Division Clerk (Prelims) Exam. Commission has decided to conduct the prelims exam for Lower Division Clerk posts on 27 February 2022.

All those candidates who have applied successfully for the Lower Division Clerk Competitive Examination can check the tentative exam schedule available on the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the short notification released, Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will conduct the prelims exam for Lower Division Clerk, BPSC (Preliminary) Competitive Examination on 27 February 2022. However the date is tentative and is likely to be change due to administrative reason.

It is noted that Bihar Public Service Commission had earlier invited online application for 24 posts of Lower Division Clerk through online mode. Candidates having Class 12th (Intermediate) Pass with the age limit between 18 years to 37 years were applied for these posts.

As per the selection process, BPSC will select persons on the basis of two written exams-Preliminary and Main recruitment exam. Selected persons will be called for a computer skill test.

All those candidates who have applied for the Lower Division Clerk post against Advt. No. 04/2021 can check the short notice regarding the commencement of prelims exam for the same. You can download the Exam Update with following the steps given below.

