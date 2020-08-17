Study at Home
BPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020: Notification Released for 84 Posts for Various Subjects @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Download PDF

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited online applications for the total 84 Lecturer Posts for Physics/Chemistry and Humanity (Economics) Subjects on its official website. Check all details here.

Aug 17, 2020 18:10 IST
BPSC Lecturer Recruitment Notification
BPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020 Notification : Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited online applications for the total 84 Lecturer Posts for Physics/Chemistry and Humanity (Economics) Subjects in Govt. Polytechnic/ Govt. Women Polytechnic Institutes under Science & Technology Dept., Govt. of Bihar against advertisement no-19/20/21-2020. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for BPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020 in Govt. Polytechnic/ Govt. Women Polytechnic Institutes on or before 18 September 2020.

Notification details for BPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020 Notification:
Advt. No: 19/2020
Advt. No: 20/2020
Advt. No: 21/2020


Important Dates for BPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020 Notification:
Registration Dates: 19 August 2020 to 07 September 2020
Last date for remitting online application fee: 11 September 2020
Last date for submission of online application: 18 September 2020
Last date for submission of hard copy of application: 25 September 2020

Vacancy Details for BPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020 Notification:
Advt. No. 19/2020
Lecturer (Physics)-27 Posts 
Advt. No. 20/2020
Lecturer (Chemistry)-29 Posts 
Advt. No. 21/2020
Humanity (Economics)-28 Posts 


Eligibility Criteria for BPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020 Notification:
Educational Qualification

Lecturer (Physics)-Candidates should have Master's degree in science (Physics) subject with first class or Equivalent at Bachelors or Masters level. 
Lecturer (Chemistry)-Candidates should have Master's degree in science (Chemistry) subject with first class or Equivalent at Bachelors or Masters level. 
Lecturer Humanity (Economics)-Candidates should have Master's degree in  Humanities (Economics)  subject with first class or Equivalent at Bachelors or Masters level. 
Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts. 

BPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020 Advt No- 19/2020: PDF

BPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020 Advt No- 20/2020: PDF

BPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020 Advt No- 21/2020: PDF

How to Apply for BPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020 Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online till 18 September 2020 with the official website of BPSC. Applying candidates should note that after submission of the online applications, they will have to submit the hard copy of the application to the office of Bihar Public Service Commission latest by 25 September 2020. Candidates are advised to check the official notification PDF Hyperlink given in the article for more details regarding the BPSC Professor Recruitment 2020 Notification.

