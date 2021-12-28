BPSC MVI Exam 2021 Date Announced @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Exam Schedule, Exam Pattern and other details here

BPSC MVI Exam 2021 Date: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released an important notice regarding the conduct of the exam for Motor Vehicle Inspector (Written) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 06/2020). The candidates who applied for BPSC MVI Exam can download the complete notice through the official website of BPSC.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the notice, Motor Vehicle Inspector (Written) Competitive Examination (Advt. No. 06/2020) is scheduled to be held on 5 and 6 March 2022. The candidates will be able to download BPSC MVI Exam 2021 Admit Card through the official website of BPSC in due course of time. The detailed notification regarding the same will be available on the official website in due course of time.

Candidates are advised to gear up themselves and prepare for the exam. The marking scheme and other details about this recruitment are given below.

BPSC MVI Exam 2021 Pattern

The Motor Vehicle Inspector exam will be objective type and there will be 3 papers in the exam. Each paper will be of 100 Marks. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours. The candidates should note that there will be no negative marking for incorrect answers.

Subject Marks Time General Study 100 2 hours Automobile & Mechanical Engineering 100 2 hours Motor Vehicle Manuals and Acts 100 2 hours

BPSC Motor Vehicle Inspector Minimum Qualifying Marks:-

Unreserved– 40%

OBC – 36.5%

MOBC – 34%

SC/ST/Female & PwD – 32%

This drive is being done to recruit 90 vacancies of Motor Vehicle Inspector. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and interview. Those who will qualify in the written test will be called for the further recruitment process. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.