BPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply for 69 Project Manager Posts @bpsc.bih.nic.in till 16 March

BPSC Recruitment 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued a notification to the recruitment of the Project Manager Posts, vacant in District Industries Centers under the Bihar Industry Department.

Eligible candidates can apply for the Project Manager Posts online through the official website of BPSC (bpsc.bih.nic.in ) on or before 16 March 2020. Registration has been started from Today, 17 February 2020.

Candidates having a Graduate degree in relevant discipline are eligible to apply for the Project Manager Posts notified by Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). To know more about eligibility criteria, selection process and other important information regarding the notification, scroll down the article. Candidates can below access the official notification PDF by clicking on the provided link.

BPSC Recruitment 2020 Notification Details:

Advertisement Number- 02/2020

BPSC Recruitment 2020 Notification Important Dates:

The commencement date of Registration for Project Manager Posts - 17 February 2020

Last date to payment of examination fee for Project Manager Posts- 6th March 2020

Last date to apply online for BPSC Project Assistant Posts- 16 March 2020

BPSC Recruitment 2020 Notification Vacancy Details:

Project Manager - 69 posts.

Eligibility Criteria for Project Manager:

Educational Qualifications:

Project Manager (Project Manager) - Candidate should have at least second class graduate degree from any recognized Institute/University in Mechanical Engineering or Electrical Engineering or Civil Engineering or Computer Engineering or Electronics or Textile Engineering or Chemical Engineering or Computer Engineering or Electronics and Tele Communication or other branches of Engineering.

or

Candidate should have a second class Graduate degree in Economics or Statistics or Physics or Chemistry from any recognized university/institute.

or

Should have MBA degree / PG diploma from an AICTE accredited institute.

or

Should have membership in the Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India.

or

Must hold membership of the Institute of Cost and Works Accountant of India.



Age Limit for Project Manager Posts:

The minimum age of the candidate should be 21 years on August 1, 2019, and on June 9, 2014, the maximum age should be 37 years for men and 40 years for women.

For more information regarding age limit, click on the detailed notification link given below.

Project Manager posts Selection process:

The selection will be done on the basis of performance in the Preliminary Exam and Main Examination.

BPSC Recruitment 2020 Official Notification Click Here Online Apply Link

Click Here

BPSC Official Website Click Here

How to apply for BPSC Project Manager Posts:

Eligible candidates can apply online for these posts under the prescribed format on or before 16 March 2020. Registration has been started from Today, 17 February 2020.